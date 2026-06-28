Gary Linekar congratulated Harry Kane after the England captain surpassed his record to become the nation's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with his 11th goal, scored against Panama in the 2026 tournament.

Kane becomes England's top World Cup scorer

Former England footballer Gary Linekar congratulated current captain Harry Kane after the latter went past him to become the leading English goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

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Kane's landmark came after he headed home England's second goal in the 68th minute against Panama in their final league stage game, taking his World Cup tally to 11 goals and moving past Gary Lineker's long-standing England men's record of 10. It was also the Bayern Munich striker's third goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Following the match, Linekar shared a picture of the record on his Instagram story, lauding Kane saying, "Many congratulations @harrykane. Well played."

Match Details: England vs Panama

England had to wait until the second half to break Panama's resistance after a goalless opening 45 minutes. Jude Bellingham finally opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, reacting quickest inside the penalty area following a corner to steer home at the near post. Six minutes later, Bellingham turned provider with a pinpoint cross into the box, where Kane rose highest to power home a header and double England's advantage.

England top group, advance to knockouts

The victory ensured Thomas Tuchel's side finished atop Group L with seven points after beginning their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. England will now face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Round of 32 in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time).

Kane's remarkable scoring stats

Kane's latest strike also took his tally to 18 goals across major international tournaments for England, while he remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 82 goals in 117 appearances. The 32-year-old won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after scoring six goals as England reached the semifinals. He netted twice at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but endured heartbreak after missing a crucial penalty in the quarterfinal defeat to France.

His 11 World Cup goals also drew him level with Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann and Hungary legend Sandor Kocsis in the tournament's all-time scoring charts.

Chasing the Golden Boot

Kane remains firmly in contention to become the first player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot twice. He has three goals in the ongoing tournament, trailing Lionel Messi's five, while Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Vinicius Junior have four each. The England skipper arrives in the knockout rounds in prolific form, having amassed 70 goals for club and country during a remarkable season with Bayern Munich and England.