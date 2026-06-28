Harry Kane set a new record as England's leading World Cup goal scorer with his 11th goal. Kane and Jude Bellingham scored in a 2-0 victory over Panama, securing England's top spot in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kane Sets New Scoring Record

Harry Kane became England's outright leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history on Saturday, netting his 11th World Cup goal during the team's final Group L match against Panama in Group L fixture in New Jersey on Saturday. Kane had drawn level with Gary Lineker's long-standing record of 10 goals in England's opening victory over Croatia, before surpassing it with a second-half header against Panama in front of a jubilant crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium, as per OptaJoe.

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Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored as England eased to a 2-0 victory over Panama in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match. After a tightly contested and goalless first half, England finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute. Jude Bellingham reacted quickest inside the box following a corner, producing a clever near-post finish to give England a 1-0 lead. Just six minutes later, England doubled their advantage. This time, Bellingham turned provider, delivering a superb cross into the box, which captain Harry Kane met with a powerful header to make it 2-0 in the 68th minute. It also took him to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England.

England Top Group L

Thomas Tuchel's men began with a rampant 4-2 win over Croatia in their first group match but were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana in their second.

England topped Group L, securing first place and finishing the group stage strongly. Croatia finished second in the group, while Ghana, who had already secured qualification earlier, ended in third place. (ANI)