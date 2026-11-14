India U19 all-rounder Mohit Ulva became the star of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final with a match-winning unbeaten 49 against Pakistan. His heroics under pressure secured India's ninth title and earned him a maiden call-up to the Saurashtra senior team.

India U19 all-rounder Mohit Ulva emerged as one of the heroes in the team’s thrilling one-wicket win in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, November 14.

With a 338-run target, India chased down the target with three balls to spare, with Mohit Ulva (49*) and Manal Chauhan (43) forming a crucial 57-run stand for the ninth wicket, followed by the former’s unbeaten 30-run stand with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) for the final wicket to take the team past the finish line in 49.3 overs.

Earlier, skipper Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (80), Aaryavir Sehwag (58), VK Vineeth (24), and Anvay Dravid (19) played vital supporting knocks to keep the chase on track before the lower-order heroics sealed the sensational win.

Also Read: India Beats Pakistan In Dramatic Finish To Secure U19 Asia Cup

Who is Mohit Ulva? The Hero Behind India's Last-Ball Victory

Mohit Ulva’s contribution of an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls was particularly impressive, as the all-rounder stitched together two rescue acts under immense pressure to guide India to their record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup title.

Born on November 30, 2007, Mohit hails from Surendranagar, Rajkot, where he developed his skills at the Cricket Bungalow academy under coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who is also the childhood coach of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohit Ulva’s father is an employee of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who encouraged him to pursue formal coaching.

Mohit began his cricketing journey as an off-spinner, but switched to pace bowling upon the insistence of his coach, Mahendrasinh. The 18-year-old rose through Saurashtra’s age-group cricket system before earning a spot on the national youth side. The Jamnagar-born cricketer shot to fame when he picked up five wickets across three Youth ODI matches against Australia in Rajkot.

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Mohit Ulva was part of the two-match Youth Test series against Australia, where he scored 92 and picked up three wickets in the first innings of the opening match in Rajkot. He was also part of India’s Youth ODI series against Sri Lanka in July this year, where he picked up three wickets in as many matches and scored 21 runs across two innings.

Now, Mohit Ulva further earned national recognition for his performances in the U19 Asia Cup 2026, particularly his match-winning unbeaten 49 off 26 balls in the final against Pakistan, which helped India clinch their ninth title.

Mohit Ulva Rewarded with Saurashtra Senior Call-Up for SMAT 2026

Mohit Ulva’s performance in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final against Pakistan, where he displayed composure under pressure to take the team past the finish, was rewarded with his maiden Saurashtra senior call-up for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

Moments after Mohit Moments after his heroics in the U19 Asia Cup final, Mohit was named in Saurashtra’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, earning his maiden call-up to the senior team. The SCA president, Jaydev Shah, confirmed the development while praising his youngster’s grit in the final, adding that he will be an addition to the SMAT side.

“It was a great display of grit and fighting spirit by Mohit. The SCA has decided to include him in the SMAT squad. We have informed him to fly directly to Indore to join the Saurashtra squad, which is playing there,” Jaydev said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“He is a very talented boy and comes from a humble family in Surendranagar, near Rajkot. He lives in Rajkot. We always try to encourage youngsters, and we have decided that he will be a good addition to the SMAT side,” he added.

Mohit Ulva has rapidly transitioned from age-group cricket stardom to the senior domestic circuit, embodying the resilience and hunger that define Saurashtra's rich cricketing ecosystem.

Also Read: PM Modi Congratulates Indian U19 Team on Winning 2026 Asia Cup Title