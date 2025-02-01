Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya overtook former batter Shikhar Dhawan to become country's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is. 

Hardik Pandya overtakes Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya overtook former batter Shikhar Dhawan to become country's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Pandya accomplished this movement up in charts during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday. 

During the match, Pandya came in clutch, scoring a brilliant 53 in 34 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, lifting his team from a poor position of 79/5 to 181/9 in their 20 overs. His runs came at a strike rate of over 155.

Now in 113 T20Is and 89 innings, Pandya has scored 1,803 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 141.63. He has scored five half-centuries, with best score of 71*.

On the other hand, in 68 matches, Dhawan scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with best score of 92 and 11 fifties in 66 innings.

The highest run-getter for India in T20Is is former T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties, with best score of 121*. He is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (2,596 runs in 82 matches and 78 innings at an average of 38.74, with four centuries and 21 fifties).

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. India was reduced to 12/3 by pacer Saqib Mahmood (3/35) after he got Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in one over. Abhishek Sharma (29 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Rinku Singh (30 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played crucial knocks, but India still reeled at 79/5. An 87-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (53 in 34 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Dube (53 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) helped India reach 181/9 in their 20 overs. Overton (4/32) and Adil Rashid (1/35) also bowled fine spells.

In the run-chase, Phil Salt (23 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Ben Duckett (39 in 19 balls, with seven fours) put England to a fine start, adding 62 runs for the first wicket. However, Indian spinners helped the hosts bounce back and left England at 95/4. Harry Brook (51 in 26 balls, with five fours and two sixes) did score a half-century, but wickets fell quickly on the other end, with Harshit (3/33) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) taking the spotlight. England was restricted at 166 and lost by 15 runs.

Dube got the 'Player of the Match' award. India has won the series 3-1.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

football Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH) snt

Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH)

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era snt

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Special moment: Himanshu Singh reacts after spoiling Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback (WATCH) HRD

'Special moment': Himanshu Singh reacts after spoiling Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback (WATCH)

IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya smashes no look six to bring up his fifty in style (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya smashes 'no look' six to bring up his fifty in style (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon