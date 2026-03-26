Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh led a specialised training camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, focusing on technical skills, mental toughness, and tactical planning to hone their abilities.

India's emerging off-spinners got a boost at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh led a specialised training camp on Thursday. This camp aimed to hone the skills of young off-spinners under the high-performance monitoring programme, focusing on technical skills, mental toughness, and physical conditioning.

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"One of India's greatest spinners, Mr Harbhajan Singh, worked with the off spinners from the High Performance monitoring group and the Emerging Off Spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence," BCCI wrote in an X post. "From technical knowledge to tactical planning, the sessions were enriching for the participants who gained perspectives from the legend himself on various aspects that were covered through simulating scenarios and conditions," the post further added.

One of India's greatest spinners Mr. Harbhajan Singh worked with the off spinners from the High Performance monitoring group and the Emerging Off Spinners at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence. 👏 From technical knowledge to tactical planning the sessions were enriching for the… pic.twitter.com/zxdJwgGX6d — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2026

Harbhajan Singh's Illustrious Career

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket. He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015, while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against the UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Harbhajan retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick. (ANI)