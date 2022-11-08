Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik heading for divorce? Here's what her latest Instagram story suggests

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza and Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik are one of cricket's star couples. Having married in 2010, the couple has enjoyed life to the fullest and in the most loving way for the past 12 years, while they have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, it has recently been reported that all might not be right between the two and that the couple is possibly headed for divorce. While fans have been talking about the same of late, Sania's latest Instagram story has fuelled more speculations on the topic. Also, while many wondered about the possible reason behind it, it is reported that Malik might have cheated on her.

As for Sania's latest Insta story, it read, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah." It must be noted that the fans created the divorce and cheating speculations, while the couple has not officially spoken anything on the topic yet. However, it would be wise not to draw any conclusion yet, as the Indian tennis star could be hinting at something else, whereas we look at how the Twitter world reacted to it.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

While one user commented, "Malik cheated on Sania Mirza ?😨", another wrote," 'The moments that get me through the hardest days.' Writes Sania Mirza in caption." Another user remarked, "Apparently, Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza. Wtf is happening, bro". The Indian would soon be retiring from tennis. While she had already announced her plans to retire by the end of the year, an injury led to a change to her plans.