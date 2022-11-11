Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce?

    Rumours are abuzz that all is not well in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage. It is being speculated that the sports legends are headed for a divorce. Amidst their separation rumours, reports are doing rounds that Pakistan actor Ayesha Omar could be the possible reason behind it.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been in the headlines these days. Rumours are abuzz that the couple is having trouble in their marriage, and that they are headed for a divorce. However, so far there has been no reaction from either Sania or Shoaib on this, so far. Amidst these speculations, it is now being claimed that Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar could be the possible reason behind the couple’s rumoured divorce.

    It is being speculated that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania Mirza. While these are only speculations since there is no official statement from either the sports star, fans of the couple have been wondering about ‘who is’ Ayesha Omar. Here is everything that you need to know about the Pakistani actor.

    Born in Pakistan’s Lahore on October 12, 1981, Ayesha Omar, is a popular actor and a YouTuber. If reports are to be believed, Ayesha is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani film industry. Those who are fond of Pakistani serials would remember her from Fawad Khan’s show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'.

    Apart from working in TV serials, Ayesha Omar has also worked in Pakistani films. Not only this, but she has also performed dance numbers in films such as 'Love Mein Gum' and 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi'. She wenton to act in 2017’s film 'Yalgaar', followed by 'Saat Din Mohabbat In'. Apart from this, Ayesha also represented Pakistan in the 2018 New York Fashion Week.

    Why is Shoaib Malik's name linked to Ayesha Omar? According to reports, Shoaib and Ayesha met during a photo shoot in the year 2021. The two came together for a bold photoshoot that became a topic of discussion. In an interview, Shoaib was once asked how Sania Mirza reacted to the photoshoot, replying to which he said that she did not react to it at all. It is reportedly being claimed that this very photoshoot is allegedly the reason behind troubles in Shoaib and Sania’s marriage.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
