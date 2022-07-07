Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: From Kohli to Raina, former teammates wish the legendary captain

    2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni turned 41 today and several former teammates and celebrities took to Twitter to send in their heartfelt wishes.

    India, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    One of India's greatest captains, MS Dhoni, turned 41 on Tuesday, and social media has been abuzz with wishes pouring in from former teammates, celebrities and fans for the 2011 World Cup-winning legend. 

    Heralded as one of India's iconic sportspersons, Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, aggregating over 17,000 runs and affecting more than 800 dismissals with the gloves in his international career.

    Also read: MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments

    Dhoni's successor as Indian captain, Virat Kohli, was among the first ones to send his heartfelt wishes on 'Captain Cool's' birthday. On many occasions, Kohli has called MSD a 'mentor' and 'older brother' in the past and the Delhi-born cricketer did so in his recent tweet as well.

    In his tweet, Kohli said, "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip."

    Former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina posted a heartfelt video and message on Dhoni's 41st birthday. Along with a 30-second video that included multiple pictures of Dhoni and him, Raina tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may God bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi Bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!"

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 4 records that prove why 'Captain Cool' is special

    Virender Sehwag, who was part of the various accomplished Dhoni-led Indian teams, praised Dhoni on his special day tweeting, "Till the time full stop doesn't come, a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, the match isn't completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha"

    Mohammad Kaif, who played with Dhoni in the Indian team in 2005 and 2006, wished Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly a happy birthday. Ganguly will turn 50 tomorrow. In his tweet, Kaif said, "Dada taught us, youngsters, how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket."

    Leg Spinner Amit Mishra, who played under and with Dhoni between 2008 and 2017, praised the former captain for always giving 'positive vibes'. Mishra tweeted, "One of the best wicketkeeper batsmen and one of the best captains, I have played under. Happy birthday to #Thala @msdhoni who gives you positive vibes even during worst of the times."

    Here's a look at some of the other wishes that poured in for Dhoni on his 41st birthday:

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
