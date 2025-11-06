Barcelona was held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in the Champions League, exposing significant defensive issues. Coach Hansi Flick commented on the struggles, pointing to problems in both the backline and midfield.

Barcelona was held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in their Champions League encounter in Belgium, a result that highlighted ongoing defensive struggles for the Catalans. Head coach Hansi Flick shared his candid thoughts after the match, emphasizing issues not only in the backline but also within the midfield's defensive efforts.

“We must be vigilant, especially when opponents attack with one or two quick touches. It’s not just a backline issue; our midfield has lost too many duels to fast players,” Flick explained. Despite creating several scoring opportunities, Barcelona found it tough to press effectively, conceding the lead three times during the match.

Flick to stick to his philosophy

Flick remains committed to the team’s playing philosophy, insisting there’s no intention to abandon their high defensive line approach. “We can adopt a low block, but I prefer we stick to our ideas and improve. Intensity without the ball is essential to compete in the Champions League. Brugge played well, and I expected that,” he said.

The match featured an intense exchange of goals with Barcelona staging comebacks each time Brugge took the lead. Flick pointed out the positive aspect of resilience the team showed but acknowledged the need to address defensive lapses moving forward: “While a 3-3 draw isn't ideal, it’s good that we came back three times. Clearly, we have to work on this.”