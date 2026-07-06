Erling Haaland scored a second-half brace to give Norway a famous 2-1 win over Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The historic victory sends the Scandinavian nation into the quarter-finals for the very first time in their history.

Erling Haaland described Norway's stunning FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over Brazil as "one of the most insane days in Norwegian history" after his second-half brace powered the Scandinavian nation into the quarter-finals for the first time, reported ESPN.

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Haaland scored twice in a famous 2-1 win over the five-time world champions at MetLife Stadium, sending Norway into the last eight, where they will face the winners of the Mexico-England clash.

'This will inspire many young people'

Reflecting on the historic achievement, the Manchester City striker said the victory would be remembered as the greatest in Norwegian football history. "Maybe this will write history in Norway," Haaland said, as per ESPN. "Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It's one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment."

The 25-year-old also spoke about the impact he hopes the victory will have on future generations. "We're very proud of this, and it was certainly a huge game for Norway against Brazil. I think this will inspire many young people, just as I was inspired when I was young," he said.

He added, "We're very proud of what we've achieved here. Everyone needs to enjoy and savour this great victory, Norway's biggest victory in soccer. This is crazy. It's all just wonderful."

Haaland's brace seals historic win

Norway, appearing at their first World Cup since 1998, produced a disciplined display before Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a powerful header. He then sealed the result moments later with a composed left-footed finish, taking his tally to seven goals in the tournament and drawing level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Patience was key

Looking back on the match, Haaland said patience proved crucial. "Every game is different," he said. "We needed one chance or another; it was important to wait for the opportunities and simply score when they came," Haaland added.

"A header to make it 1-0. The 2-0 was incredible-absolutely crazy. In Norway's history, this is the greatest game. We're proud to have secured these victories against Ivory Coast and Brazil," he said.

'All of Norway is now rowing'

Following the final whistle, Haaland led teammates and supporters in Norway's now-famous "Viking Row" celebration, beating a drum in front of jubilant fans.

Head coach Stale Solbakken said the celebrations had spread throughout the country. "I think all of Norway is now rowing," Solbakken said, as per ESPN. "It is great that this has become one of the images of the World Cup and that our fans back home are having such a good summer."

Calling it "the greatest night in Norwegian football history," Solbakken added that he had no preference over whether his side faced Mexico or England in the quarter-finals. "I don't have any preference. If it's Mexico, it's Mexico; if it's England, it's England," he concluded.

History repeats itself

Remarkably, if there's one team Brazil can't figure out, it's Norway. Across five meetings, the five-time champions have never beaten the Norwegians -- 2 wins for Norway, 3 draws. And twice it's happened on the World Cup stage.

In 1998, Norway trailed in Marseille before Flo and a Rekdal penalty turned it around in the final minutes, 2-1. That result sent them through. 28 years later, history repeated. On July 5, 2026 at MetLife Stadium, Haaland scored twice late to down Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. The win took Norway to its first World Cup quarterfinal and ended Brazil's tournament. (ANI)