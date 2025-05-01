Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker known for his goal-scoring exploits, took to social media to praise Barcelona’s emerging star, Lamine Yamal, following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday.

The action-packed encounter saw Barcelona fight back from two goals down to level the score before halftime. Inter took an early lead through Marcus Thuram’s quick flick in the opening 30 seconds, followed by a stunning scissor kick from Denzel Dumfries, putting the Nerazzurri 2-0 up. But it was Yamal’s individual brilliance that started to turn the tide for Barcelona, as the 16-year-old showcased his raw talent, reducing the deficit before Ferran Torres’ equalizer.

Yamal is incredible: Haaland

In a match full of drama, Yamal’s dazzling display didn’t go unnoticed. Haaland, despite being sidelined with a left ankle injury, shared his admiration for the Barcelona teenager on Snapchat, posting a screenshot of Yamal in action and writing, “This guy is incredible.” Haaland, who has been sidelined for at least five weeks due to the injury, also took a moment to highlight a pivotal moment in the match – Yamal’s dazzling run and near-miss that almost resulted in a sensational goal.

The game remained intense into the second half, where Dumfries bagged his second goal from an Inter corner, restoring their lead. However, an unfortunate own goal by Inter's Yann Sommer, following a powerful long-range shot from Raphinha, leveled the score once again at 3-3. Both teams pushed for a decisive winner in the closing stages, but the match ended in a deadlock, leaving everything to play for in the second leg at San Siro next Tuesday.

With the tie finely poised heading into the second leg, all eyes will be on how Barcelona and Inter fare in Milan, but Haaland’s endorsement of Yamal is a testament to the young star’s impact on the global footballing stage.