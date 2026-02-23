Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each scored a brace in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Tottenham, restoring their five-point lead. In another match, Alexis Mac Allister scored a 97th-minute winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest.

Eze, Gyokeres shine as Arsenal thrash Spurs

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each bagged a brace as Arsenal cruised to a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, restoring their five-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League points table. Eze, who'd already made history with a hat-trick against Spurs at the Emirates last November, kept his personal streak alive after snubbing a move to Tottenham and returning to his boyhood club from Crystal Palace. His two goals, paired with Gyokeres's clinical finish, sealed a dominant performance that underlined Arsenal's title charge. The win restored Arsenal's five-point buffer to Manchester City, although the Gunners have now played one more game than their title rivals. Both sides have four more Premier League matches until they play each other at the Etihad Stadium on 18 April.

In just two matches against Spurs, Eze has scored five Premier League goals, more than any other Arsenal player except for Emmanuel Adebayor (six) and Robert Pires (seven). Incredibly, Eze is already level with Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

Mac Allister's Late Heroics Snatch Win for Liverpool

In another fixture, Nottingham Forest fell to defeat against Liverpool at the City Ground. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister finally broke the deadlock deep into stoppage time, turning a lacklustre 90-minute display into a 1-0 smash-and-grab at the City Ground. After a pedestrian 90 minutes with barely a shot on target, Mac Allister sparked the drama with a stoppage-time strike that was ruled out for handball, only to smash home the rebound in the 97th minute and snatch the win. (ANI)