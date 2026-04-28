Harschit Damodaran of UP won the Junior MAG Individual All-Around gold at the Gymnastics National Championships. The Railways Sports Promotion Board emerged as champions in the Senior MAG Team Championship, showcasing top national talent in Bhubaneswar.

Day 3 of the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2026-2027 witnessed thrilling performances across categories, with standout achievements in both junior individual and senior team events on Monday.

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Junior Men's Individual All-Around Results

In the Junior Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) Individual All-Around category, Harschit Damodaran from Uttar Pradesh clinched the gold medal with an impressive score of 73.700, delivering a composed and technically strong performance across all apparatus, according to a release. Akshat Bajaj of Delhi secured the silver medal with a score of 69.866, while SK Nabigh Ali, representing West Bengal, took home the bronze medal with a close score of 69.767, rounding off a highly competitive podium.

Senior MAG Team Championship Results

In the Senior MAG Team Championship, the Railways Sports Promotion Board emerged as the champions, posting a commanding total score of 220.533. The Services Sports Control Board secured the silver medal with 211.767, while Maharashtra claimed the bronze medal with a strong score of 211.203.

The day was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Sandeep Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan; Sudhir Mittal, President of the Gymnastics Federation of India; Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DSYS; Shri Bijaya Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services; Shri Swarupananda Sahu, Deputy Secretary, DSYS; and Shri Amit Kumar Nayak, Deputy Secretary, DSYS.

The championship continues to showcase India's rising gymnastics talent, providing a vital platform for athletes to compete at the highest national level. (ANI)

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