Conscient Sports held its second Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge 2026 in Gurugram, featuring over 600 young footballers. The three-day event, attended by a Real Madrid Foundation director, focused on development and sporting values.

Conscient Sports hosted the second edition of Conscient Sports Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge 2026, a three-day friendly football tournament that saw participation from over 600 young players and their families. Along with this, 100 young cricketers from the Conscient Sports - Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy also participated. Held from January 24 to 26, 2026, at the Conscient Sports Arena, Sector 62, Gurugram, the friendly tournament reflected the growing popularity and enthusiasm for football among young athletes across India, and was the best opportunity to play and learn sport values, a press release said.

A Nationwide Celebration of Youth Football

Participants represented Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, with students travelling from cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The tournament was attended by Andres Muntaner Borrajo, Director - Camps and Clinics, Real Madrid Foundation, highlighting Real Madrid Foundation's continued engagement with education through football in India and around the world, the release said.

Tournament Structure and Values

The football competition featured structured matches across multiple age categories, including Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 (Boys), as well as Under-12 and Under-15 (Girls). Players competed under formats aligned with the Real Madrid Foundation's globally recognised training methodology, with an emphasis on technical development and the teaching of sporting values such as discipline and teamwork.

Beyond the Pitch: Workshops and Clinics

The Conscient Sports Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge 2026 also included parents' workshops on nutrition and physical preparation, and clinics on values and sport conducted by Real Madrid Foundation coaches.

Leadership Voices on the Event's Success

Speaking on the occasion, Kriti Jain Gupta, Director, Conscient Sports, said, "We are extremely proud to host the second edition of the Conscient Sports Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge. This event goes beyond competition--it represents our commitment to nurturing young talent, building a strong sporting culture, and creating meaningful experiences for families and communities. Since entering into our partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation, we have trained thousands of young footballers across India. We envision the Conscient Sports Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge becoming a landmark annual event on India's youth sports calendar."

Andres Muntaner Borrajo, Director - Camps and Clinics, Real Madrid Foundation, said that Visiting India for the Conscient Sports Real Madrid Foundation India Challenge 2026 has been a truly inspiring experience. "After spending time across multiple cities with the Conscient Sports-Real Madrid Foundation football programs, it was remarkable to see everything come together at our home ground in Gurgaon. Beyond the competition, the joy of families coming together, children making new friends, and everyone sharing the game both on and off the field made these three days an exceptional experience and a true celebration of football and friendship," he said.

