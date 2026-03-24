Rohit Majgul, a judoka from Gujarat's Siddi community, clinched a national gold medal, earning selections for the Asian and Commonwealth Games. His journey from Jambur village inspires a growing sporting movement among Siddi youth.

A young athlete from Gujarat's Siddi community is making a mark on the national stage, highlighting a growing sporting movement emerging from Jambur village in the Gir region, often referred to as 'Mini Africa'. Rohit Majgul, a judo player from the Siddi community, recently clinched a gold medal at the national championship held in December 2025. He is currently training abroad and has earned selections for upcoming international events, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

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A Journey of Determination and Pride

Rohit's journey, shaped by determination and perseverance despite financial constraints, has brought pride to his family and the wider Siddi community. His mother, Khatti Bashir Majgul, said that his success is the result of relentless hard work and dedication. She added that he remained focused on his goals, overcoming challenges without seeking comfort, and is now being widely appreciated by the community.

A Sporting Movement Emerges in Jambur

Echoing similar sentiments, Rohit's cousin Akil Majgul said that sports is viewed as a key pathway for progress within the community. He noted that members of the Siddi community possess natural strength and resilience, which gives them significant potential in athletics. Rohit's achievements reflect a broader trend in Jambur, where Siddi youth--known for their African ancestry--are increasingly excelling in sports.

Structured Training and Government Support

At the local Ashramshala hostel school, children are being trained in multiple disciplines under structured programmes. Sports coach Afarudin Chovat, a former Khelo India University Games gold medallist, highlighted that several government-backed initiatives are helping identify and nurture talent at an early stage. He pointed to schemes such as in-school sports programmes, District Level Sports Schools (DLSS), and specialised academies that cater to athletes at different levels. Chovat added that physical attributes such as strength and agility are inherent in many youth from the community, enabling them to adapt quickly to different sports.

Inspiring Future Champions

Young aspirants are also setting their sights high. Tasmira, a Class 7 student training in judo, said she dreams of winning a medal for India. With a combination of natural athletic ability, structured training, and increasing institutional support, Siddi youth in Gujarat are transforming sporting talent into opportunity, aiming to follow in the footsteps of athletes like Rohit and compete on global platforms. (ANI)