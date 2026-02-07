Gujarat Titans hosted the third edition of their 'Junior Titans' initiative in Anand, with 1,000 children from 20 schools participating. The non-competitive program promotes outdoor sports and positive lifestyle habits for children under 14.

Gujarat Titans brought the third edition of Junior Titans to Anand today at IB Patel English School, continuing the franchise's grassroots initiative aimed at promoting outdoor sports and physical activity among children under the age of 14. The Anand leg saw enthusiastic participation from around 1,000 children, representing 20 government and private schools from the city and nearby regions.

A Non-Competitive Approach to Promote Sports

Conceptualised as a fun and welcoming experience, the event featured a variety of activity-led sessions that encouraged children to move, play and engage with sport in an enjoyable, pressure-free environment, as per a press release from GT. Embodying the spirit of 'Let's Sport Out!', Junior Titans has been developed as a non-competitive programme that prioritises inclusion and participation, using sport as a platform to build confidence, teamwork and positive lifestyle habits from an early age. In the first two editions, the initiative reached over 10,000 children across Gujarat, helping the franchise build meaningful connections with local communities beyond Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans COO on the Initiative's Impact

Speaking after the event, Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans , said, "Each city we visit brings its own vibrant energy, and Anand was no different. The enthusiasm shown by the children and schools reinforces why the initiatives like Junior Titans are important. Our focus remains on creating simple, enjoyable sporting experiences that motivate children to stay active and develop a natural connection with outdoor play."

Final Leg in Ahmedabad

The Anand leg marked the penultimate stop of the ongoing edition of Junior Titans. The initiative will conclude with its final leg in Ahmedabad on February 14. (ANI)