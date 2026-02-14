Gujarat Titans successfully concluded the third edition of Junior Titans, its grassroots initiative, with over 5100 children from 100+ schools in Gujarat participating. The program expanded its reach to more cities to promote outdoor sports for kids under 14.

Massive Participation Marks Conclusion of 3rd Edition

Gujarat Titans concluded the third edition of Junior Titans, with participation from over 5100 children representing more than 100 government and private schools across Gujarat, according to a release.

The sustained participation and strong response from schools underlines the growing impact of the franchise's cornerstone grassroots initiative, aimed at promoting outdoor sports and physical activity among children under the age of 14, the release said.

Expanding Reach Across Gujarat

Junior Titans was launched in 2024 in key urban centres of Gujarat, such as Vadodara and Rajkot, and has since expanded deeper into the state. In its third edition, the initiative reached Surendranagar, Morbi, Amreli and Anand, along with Ahmedabad, underscoring Gujarat Titans' commitment to taking structured sporting experiences to every corner of Gujarat.

Conceptualised as a multi-city grassroots programme, Junior Titans enables families and local communities to connect with the Gujarat Titans brand and its values. Each city hosted a one-day event featuring inclusive, non-competitive sessions and a variety of engaging games and activities. By combining physical activity with interactive formats, the programme continued to drive participation while building confidence & teamwork through sports among young participants in a fun and supportive environment.

Fostering Inclusive Outreach

In the final leg in Ahmedabad, 269 children supported by the UNM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Torrent Group that works across education, healthcare and community development initiatives, also participated. Their involvement further strengthened the inclusive outreach of Junior Titans, extending the programme's impact to children from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the release said.

A Long-Term Investment in Sporting Culture

Speaking on the successful completion of the third edition, Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, said the successful completion of the third edition of Junior Titans marks an important milestone in continued efforts to build a sporting culture. "The scale of participation across five cities reflects the growing relevance of the initiative and the trust that schools, families and communities place in us. Junior Titans is more than an outreach initiative; it is a long-term investment in encouraging structured participation and fostering a culture where sport and outdoor play becomes a natural part of a child's development. As a sporting franchise, we remain committed to expanding the reach and impact of this initiative and strengthening the sporting ecosystem across Gujarat."

Sustained Growth and Key Partnerships

Since its inception, Junior Titans has engaged more than 15,000 children across 13 cities in Gujarat through three editions, evolving into a significant grassroots initiative for the franchise.

Now in its second consecutive year of association with the programme, Pokemon, one of the world's most loved global brands, continued its collaboration with Junior Titans, with playful integrations designed to engage and delight participating children. This sustained partnership underscores the scale, resonance and efficacy of Junior Titans, and its impact on the community, the release said.

Rooted in the philosophy of 'Let's Sport Out!', Junior Titans continues to serve as a key community engagement platform for Gujarat Titans, strengthening the franchise's connection with communities in and beyond Ahmedabad, it added.

The successful conclusion of the third edition reinforces Gujarat Titans' commitment to building a strong sporting culture across Gujarat through grassroots initiatives like Junior Titans, the release said. (ANI)