Gorakhpur is set to emerge as a hub for world-class sports infrastructure with the construction of a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium at Tal Nador, as announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The stadium, with a seating capacity of 30,000, is part of the Chief Minister's vision to boost sports development in the region. "An international cricket stadium is being built here, and the work has already started. With a capacity of 30,000, it will promote sports for people from Gorakhpur as well as visitors from outside. Phase one work has begun and is progressing on schedule," Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena told ANI.

Project Cost and Construction

The project, estimated at Rs 392.94 crore, has entered its initial phase with soil filling and levelling work already underway. The state government has released the first instalment of Rs 63.39 crore to begin construction.

Stadium Design and Features

Spread over 46 acres, the stadium will have seven playing pitches and four practice pitches for players. Designed on a "ground plus two floors" model, the east and west stands will each accommodate 14,490 spectators. The north pavilion is earmarked for media, while the south pavilion will be reserved for VIPs.

To enable day-night matches, the venue will be equipped with four high-mast lights meeting international standards. Tal Nador was strategically selected for its excellent connectivity. The site is located along the four-lane Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway, around 24 km from Gorakhpur Airport and approximately 20 km from the railway station, making it convenient for players and spectators alike.

Boosting Regional Profile and Development

In addition to cricket, the stadium will host other major sporting events, giving a boost to Gorakhpur's profile nationally and internationally. According to officials, once completed by December 23, 2027, the stadium is expected to bring new developmental energy to the surrounding area, which already houses projects such as a veterinary college and a large Kanha Gaushala. (ANI)