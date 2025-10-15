Google's new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, marketed as exceptionally durable, shockingly snapped and caught fire during a viral durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The incident has sparked debate, with the YouTuber blaming a recurring design flaw.

Google's new Pixel 10 Pro Fold was introduced with bold claims - the company called it one of the most durable foldables ever made and even boasted about its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. But a viral durability test video seems to have dented that confidence.

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for pushing smartphones to their breaking point, recently put the Pixel 10 Pro Fold through his signature bend test. Things took a shocking turn when the foldable snapped near one of its antenna lines - and suddenly caught fire.

According to the creator, bending the phone triggered a short circuit within the device, leading to a thermal reaction that unleashed the battery's entire energy in a single uncontrolled burst. As smoke poured out of the phone, the fire alarm went off in his studio.

The YouTuber called it “the first explosion I've ever had in ten years of durability testing” and went on to label the Pixel 10 Pro Fold “the weakest folding phone” he's ever tested.

A Known Flaw Resurfaces

In the same video, JerryRigEverything pointed out a design detail that might explain the disaster. He revealed that the antenna lines in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold - the components responsible for cellular connectivity - are positioned in the exact same place as they were in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the original Pixel Fold.

He noted that previous models had shown similar weak points during tests, although none had caught fire. “Google hasn't changed the antenna design even this year,” the creator claimed, taking a jab at the company's durability marketing.

“Having the audacity to call the Pixel 10 Fold extremely durable is an insult to tech enthusiasts everywhere,” he remarked.

iFixit Responds: Don't Jump to Conclusions

While the episode has sparked online debate, teardown experts from iFixit offered a bit of perspective. They cautioned against treating this isolated incident as proof of a design flaw.

Elizabeth Chamberlain from iFixit told The Verge that the explosion was likely linked to how the phone was tested. “We usually recommend discharging a battery below 25 percent,” she explained. “Zack probably didn't discharge the battery before opening up the phone - most new phones have 60 percent or more charge out of the box.”

Google has yet to comment on the video, but experts suggest that such extreme tests don't reflect how consumers actually use their devices. Still, the dramatic fire and viral footage will undoubtedly leave many questioning whether “the most durable foldable” claim holds up under real pressure.