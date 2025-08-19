The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) is uncertain as a rights agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is yet to be renewed.

New Delhi: The global footballers' union on Tuesday called on India to swiftly revive their top-tier competition, saying the "escalating uncertainty" was affecting the livelihoods of national players and staff.

The fate of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is usually played between September and April, hangs by a thread, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) unable to come up with a revival plan so far.

A rights agreement between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the company that runs the ISL, ends on December 8 and is yet to be renewed, leaving thousands of players and staff in danger of losing their jobs.

Lack of Clarity Threatens Player Welfare

FIFPRO Asia/Oceania -- the international voice of professional footballers in the region -- said it was deeply concerned by the uncertainty clouding the league.

The situation was having a "significant impact" on the players' "livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing", it said in a statement.

"Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice," it added.

FIFPRO Asia/Oceania pressed the AIFF, FSDL and club owners to "confirm the ISL season schedule and establish a clear road map for the season to commence".

Talks to renew the 2010 agreement ended abruptly after India's Supreme Court asked the AIFF to hold the deal over a separate case involving a new constitution for the federation.

The league has been paralysed by uncertainty since, affecting over 5,000 players, coaches, staff and other stakeholders.

Together with the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI), FIFPRO has raised the matter with the world body -- FIFA -- and the Asian Football Confederation.

Clubs Suspend Payments as Crisis Deepens

Top club Mohun Bagan recently refused to release its players for India's training camp ahead of the CAFA Nations Cup starting this month, accusing the AIFF of "negligence" over player welfare.

Three ISL clubs, including former champions Bengaluru FC, have stopped paying the salaries of players and staff, citing a lack of clarity over the future of the tournament.

Former India midfielder Khalid Jamil was this month appointed coach of the men's team, which has plummeted to 133rd in the FIFA rankings -- their lowest placing in nearly a decade.