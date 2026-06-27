The Global Chess League Season 4 player draft will be held in Mumbai on June 29, ahead of the league in Bengaluru. Magnus Carlsen is set to return after a season's absence, while Divya Deshmukh will make her debut in the league.

The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, will return for its fourth season with the Season 4 Player Draft set to take place in Mumbai on June 29, ahead of the league in Bengaluru from September 3-13. The player draft will feature the return of Magnus Carlsen after a season away, while reigning FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh is set to make her Global Chess League debut in Season 4, according to a press release.

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The Season 4 player pool features 36 Grandmasters across generations, including World Champions, World Cup winners, Olympiad medallists and leading names from the global chess circuit. With a mix of retained stars and players entering the draft, franchises will have a wide field to shape balanced six-player squads across categories.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Since its launch, the Global Chess League has redefined elite chess through its franchise-based mixed-team format and technology-led fan experience. Hosted in India for the first time, Season 3 marked a major milestone for the league, setting new benchmarks with AI-powered in-arena innovations, enhanced broadcast experiences and the continued expansion of GCL Contenders, its global talent pathway initiative. The season concluded with Alpine SG Pipers being crowned champions after a dominant performance in the final.

Looking Ahead to Season 4 in Bengaluru

Ahead of Season 4, Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Global Chess League, said, "Over the past three seasons, the Global Chess League has demonstrated how a franchise-based team format can bring together the world's leading players while attracting new audiences to chess. Season 4 continues that journey with an outstanding player pool that reflects the quality and diversity of talent that the league continues to attract. We are excited to bring the league to Bengaluru, a city with a rich sporting tradition and a deep-rooted chess culture, and look forward to seeing the six franchises build squads capable of producing another highly competitive season," as per the release.

Draft Format and Star-Studded Player Pool

The player draft will see teams assemble six-player squads across four categories: one Icon, two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women and one Prodigy, in the league's six-board rapid format, where every board carries equal significance. The marquee draft list includes five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, 2025 FIDE World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov, Women's World Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy, former Women's World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi and former World Cup champion and Olympiad gold medallist Levon Aronian. They are joined by emerging stars, including reigning World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin and Indian Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca, offering franchises a blend of proven champions and emerging talent as they complete their squads for Season 4.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Global Chess League, added, as quoted by the release, "The Season 4 draft is where every franchise begins building its squad for the season ahead. The Global Chess League's unique format places equal emphasis on every category, making team composition as important as individual excellence. With a player pool featuring World Champions, established Grandmasters and emerging talent, the draft will shape the balance and competitiveness of every team heading into Season 4."

Franchises Prepare for Bengaluru Showdown

With the player pool now confirmed and the retention window complete, attention now turns to the Season 4 Player Draft in Mumbai on July 29, where the league's six franchises--upGrad Mumba Masters, Fyers American Gambits, Ganges Grandmasters, Triveni Continental Kings, PBG Alaskan Knights, and Alpine APL Pipers--will assemble their squads for the Bengaluru edition, culminating in the title decider on September 13. (ANI)