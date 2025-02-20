The Top Kabaddi Players to Watch in 2025: Emerging Talents and Future Stars

With the Kabaddi World Cup slated to be held in March this year,  let us look at young Kabaddi players who can dominate the game in 2025 with their talent. 

Kabaddi as a sport has been increasingly gaining popularity in India and worldwide. Several events and tournaments are being held to promote the sport.

The sport is attracting many young players due to its rising prominence. Growth of infrastructure and increasing financial rewards are also pulling youngsters towards kabaddi. 

Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is currently one of the top young talents in Kabaddi. He plays for Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He made history as the first player born in the 2000s to debut in PKL, starting with a bang in Season 6. His relentless raids and knack for scoring made him Dabang Delhi’s top player, leading the team to the playoffs.

And then came Season 7. Naveen stormed the league, scoring a jaw-dropping 303 points. He bagged 22 out of 23 games! Despite an injury setback, Naveen’s grit carried Delhi to their first PKL title in Season 8. The poster boy for New Young Players (NYP) truly lived up to the hype on and off the field on various social media sites and digital platforms, including the highly popular 10CRIC app. 

Vinay Tevathia

Vinay Tevathia’s rise from Kair village in Najafgarh to PKL fame is inspiring. Debuting in Season 7 as an NYP for Haryana Steelers, he scored 125 raid points in 23 games, helping the team reach the playoffs.

Last season, Vinay turned it up a notch. His 163 raid points in 23 matches propelled the Steelers to their best-ever finish as runners-up. A true star in the making. He is among the emerging players expected to dominate the sport in 2025. 

Sagar Rathee

Sagar Rathee isn’t just a defender; he’s a wall. Making his PKL debut in Season 8 as an NYP, Sagar scored 82 tackle points, which stunned fans and analysts.

Under his captaincy, Tamil Thalaivas reached the playoffs for the first time in Season 9. His journey has been full of grit and resilience as he looks to rule the mat this year.

Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat is an NYP gem from the Puneri Paltan camp. His rookie season in PKL was nothing short of spectacular. Mohit racked up 159 raid points and 28 tackle points across 21 games, bagging the Emerging Player of the Season award.

In Season 9, he kept the momentum going. With 122 raid points and 29 tackle points, Mohit played a crucial role in Paltan’s championship-winning campaign. He is undoubtedly a rising star to look for. 

Aslam Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar is a raider with raw talent and sharp skills. Making his debut as an NYP in Season 8, Aslam caught everyone’s attention. 

In Season 9, the young gun took on the captain’s role. He scored 119 raid points in 23 games, leading Puneri Paltan to their maiden PKL title. He has the potential to emerge not just as a great player but also as a leader.

