India head coach Gautam Gambhir has no update on Rishabh Pant's fitness for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand as the wicketkeeper-batter recovers from an injury sustained during the Irani Cup.

Update on Rishabh Pant's Fitness

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he had no information about the availability of injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming two-two match Test series against New Zealand. For those unversed, Pant sustained an injury while captaining the rest of India in the Irani Cup, reportedly experiencing discomfort while attempting a sweep shot during the first innings. Despite the injury, he returned to bat at No. 8 in the second innings but was also dealing with flu symptoms and did not keep wickets during Jammu and Kashmir's chase. He has since been recovering under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Although his return to skill training is a positive development, the team management is avoiding any risk with his fitness. His return-to-play timeline is expected to become clearer after he completes three to four skill sessions, with his progress during these sessions determining when he can resume competitive cricket. Asked about Pant's fitness and availability during the post-match press conference following India's 3-2 T20I series win, Gambhir said, “At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we'll share it with you.”

Reflections on the T20I Series

Reflecting on India's 3-2 T20I series victory against New Zealand, Gambhir described the tour as particularly challenging for the T20I squad, pointing out that the players had limited preparation time before the series. He said the team had discussed the difficulty of the tour in the dressing room, adding that around 70 to 80 per cent of the players were visiting New Zealand for the first time. “It's huge. We discussed in the dressing room that this tour was toughest for the T20 side. The Test team and ODI players get time to prepare, but these boys had none. Around 70 to 80 percent of them were visiting New Zealand for the first time,” Gambhir said.

Highlighting the demanding travel and weather conditions, the India head coach said the players delivered a strong performance despite having just one practice session following a 15-hour flight. “The weather conditions between where we came from and here are complete extremes. After just one practice session and a 15-hour flight, delivering that performance against a quality side deserves immense credit. Many people won't talk about it, but it's an achievement worth highlighting because these boys played under intense pressure without adequate preparation. They deserve tremendous credit,” he added.

Looking Ahead to the ODI Series

Shifting focus to the upcoming ODI series, Gambhir acknowledged that India would field an inexperienced bowling attack, particularly in the fast-bowling department. The three-match ODI series will begin on November 4. He pointed out that Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj had played only one ODI each, while Gurnoor had featured in around 10 to 12 matches. Arshdeep Singh, he said, was the only fast bowler in the group with substantial experience. “For me, winning every series is important, not just in New Zealand. It is challenging because this might be one of our most inexperienced ODI bowling attacks: Auqib Nabi has 1 match, Anshul Kamboj has 1 match, Gurnoor has 10–12 matches, and only Arshdeep has substantial experience among fast bowlers,” Gambhir said.

He stressed that the bowling unit would have a crucial role in determining India's fortunes in the upcoming overseas ODI series, adding that bowlers often prove decisive in winning matches and series outside home conditions. “We have plenty of experience in batting, but when playing overseas, bowlers win you series in ODIs and Tests. If we do well, the credit belongs to the bowlers rather than focusing solely on the batters,” he said.

Fifth T20I Match Summary

Coming to the fifth T20I, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, chasing down the target of 192 in 17.4 overs to register a consolation victory, while India clinched the five-match series 3-2. Tim Seifert led the successful chase with a blistering 93 off 50 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries, with eight fours and three sixes. The duo added 86 runs for the third wicket to put New Zealand in a commanding position. Phillips also registered his fourth half-century of the series, joining Mohammad Rizwan and S Ravichandran in the list of batters to score four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series.

Earlier, India recovered from an early setback at 19/2 through an explosive 93-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Kishan scored 61 off 31 balls, while Iyer made 50 off 23 deliveries. Naman Dhir contributed 33 off 23 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 22 off 17 deliveries as India posted 191/8 in 20 overs. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 19 runs, while Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith also picked up wickets. Despite the defeat in the final match, India secured the series 3-2. (ANI)