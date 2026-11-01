Ishan Kishan became India's leading T20I run-scorer in a calendar year, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav's 2022 record. His 61 against New Zealand took his 2026 tally to 1,220 runs, leaving him 107 short of Mohammad Rizwan's world record.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been quite consistent in his performance in T20Is this year, as he has played a pivotal role at the top of the order throughout the calendar year.

During the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Ishan Kishan played a knock of 61 off 32 balls, including 5 sixes and as many fours, at an impressive strike rate of 190.62 while forming a 93-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (50 off 23 balls) to lift the Men in Blue from 19/2 to 112/3.

Team India managed to reach 191/8 on the board, but its bowlers failed to defend the target as New Zealand chased down the 192-run target with two overs to spare, with Tim Seifert (93) and Glenn Phillips (65*) steering the hosts to a seven-wicket win and wrapping up the series 2-3.

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A Dream T20I Year for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has emerged as one of India’s batting mainstays in the T20Is this year, after being away from a national setup for a year. Since his inclusion in the home T20I series against New Zealand, the left-handed batter has had a great run of form, establishing himself as an indispensable part of India's setup in the shortest format of the game.

This year, Ishan has featured in five T20I series, including a historic one-off match against Japan and the recently concluded series against New Zealand, the T20 World Cup, and the Asian Games, which have seen him shatter multiple batting records along the way.

During his stroke-filled knock of 61 in Hamilton, the explosive southpaw took his 2026 T20I run tally to 1,220 runs, including a century and 8 fifties, at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 171.58 in 37 matches. With this, Ishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav’s 2022 record of 1164 runs to become India’s leading T20I run-scorer in a single calendar year.

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Moreover, Ishan Kishan has become the leading run-scorer by an Indian batter in a single T20 calendar year, amassing 1761 runs, including a century and 13 fifties, at an average of 36.68 and a strike rate of 174.52 in 51 matches.

The Jharkhand batter's stellar consistency has placed him within touching distance of the all-time world record for the most T20I runs scored in a single calendar year.

Ishan Kishan’s Chase ,Mohammad Rizwan’s, Record

As Ishan Kishan has achieved the record for being the leading run-scorer for India in a single T20I calendar year, the southpaw has apparently inched closer to Mohammad Rizwan’s all-time record for the most T20I runs scored in a single calendar year among Full Member nations.

Rizwan currently leads the chart with 1326 runs, including a century and 13 fifties, at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89 in 29 matches in 2021. The record remains unbeaten for five years, with the Pakistan star holding the top spot for most runs scored in a single year among Full Member nations.

Currently sitting at 1,220 runs in 2026, Kishan is now just 107 runs shy of surpassing Rizwan's historic benchmark. India’s next T20I assignment is in December, where they will take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I home series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match on 22nd March in Rajkot.

This means Ishan Kishan needs to score an average of 36 runs across the 3 T20Is in the series to eclipse Mohammad Rizwan's all-time benchmark of 1,326 runs. This seems to be an easy task for the southpaw, having registered 19 30+ scores in the T20Is this year, considering his rich vein of form throughout 2026.

In his T20I career, Ishan Kishan has aggregated 2016 runs, including a century and 14 fifties, at an average of 31.01 and a strike rate of 149.22 in 69 matches.

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