Afghanistan clinched their first-ever Hong Kong Sixes title by defeating Australia in a dramatic final. The three-day tournament showcased high-scoring encounters, explosive batting, and memorable victories across all divisions.

Afghanistan Clinch Maiden Hong Kong Sixes Title

Afghanistan scripted history by defeating Australia by four wickets in a thrilling final to win their maiden Hong Kong Sixes 2026 title, while Day 3 of the tournament witnessed explosive batting performances, close finishes and title triumphs across divisions. Day 3 of Hong Kong Sixes 2026 delivered a spectacular finish, featuring explosive batting performances, multiple half-centuries and thrilling last-ball encounters. Imran Mir's unbeaten 53 off 14 balls and Farmanullah Safi's late fireworks powered Afghanistan to the Cup Division crown, bringing the three-day tournament to a memorable close. Blake Simpson’s 12-ball half-century powered South Africa to the Bowl Division title, while Scotland secured 3rd place in the Cup Division. The action also saw Team India sign off with a thrilling last-ball victory over Bangladesh, while Hong Kong, China edged Sri Lanka by just 1 run in a nail-biting Plate Playoff, according to a release. Bringing the tournament to a memorable close, Afghanistan produced a breathtaking run chase against Australia to secure a 4-wicket victory and lift their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title, capping off 3 days of exhilarating cricket.

Division Playoff Results

Bowl Playoff: India's Thrilling Win

Team India registered a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Bowl Division Playoff, chasing down a target of 117 on the final ball of the match. After being put into bat, Bangladesh made a flying start, scoring 24 runs in the opening over before Skipper Krunal Pandya struck thrice, dismissing Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Md. Rizwan in his 2 overs spell. However, Bangladesh captain Abu Hider led the charge with a sensational unbeaten 62 off just 18 deliveries, including 3 fours and 8 sixes, powering his side to 116 in 6 overs. In reply, Shashank Singh and Rahul Tripathi provided a blazing start with a 69-run opening partnership, with Tripathi scoring 32 off 12 balls. Shashank continued his impressive form, smashing 50 off just 15 deliveries, including a boundary and 7 sixes, to keep India in the hunt. With 23 runs required in the final over, Rahul Tewatia and Nitish Rana held their nerve to guide India to a last-ball victory, sealing a memorable 5-wicket win.

Plate Playoff: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka

Hong Kong, China faced Sri Lanka in the Plate Division Playoff match in the 2026 edition. The hosts came all guns blazing with openers Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath added the opening stand of 85 runs. Anshuman scored 51 runs from 17 balls featuring 3 boundaries and 6 sixes before retiring. Babar continued his form with a 16-ball 44* including 4 fours and 4 sixes each. The hosts added 119 runs on the board in 6 overs, giving Sri Lanka a target of 120. Chasing a huge total, Sri Lanka scored 34 runs in the first 2 overs but lost half their side. Sri Lanka fought back brilliantly with Sangeeth Cooray and Muditha Lakshan adding 77 runs for the 4th wicket. Cooray smashed 30* runs from 9 balls, while Muditha scored 52* runs from 16 balls comprising 4 fours and 5 sixes. Sri Lanka narrowly missed out in the last over by 1 run.

Cup 3rd Place Playoff

Scotland and UAE faced each other in the 3rd Place Playoff Match of the Cup Division. Winning the toss, UAE asked Scotland to bat first and it didn’t turn out to be a wise decision. The Scotland openers Finlay McCreath and Micheal Leask came out all guns blazing smashing sixes all over the park. Finlay added a fiery 12-ball 30 featuring 3 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Michael banked on another half century, scoring 53 runs in just 11 balls which included 4 fours and 6 sixes. As soon as Michael completed his fifty, he retired. Replacing him, Jack Jarvis walked out to bat at No.3. With the form he was, Jack smacked a 13-ball 38* comprising a boundary and 5 maximums. Scotland put up a huge total of 135/1 in 6 overs. In reply, UAE could manage only 90/3 in 6 overs, falling short of the target of 136, by a huge margin of 46 runs. Captain Khalid Shah scored 25(9) with the support of Muhammad Zuhaib and Maroof Merchant.

Final Match Performances

Bowl Final: South Africa's Victory

England faced the Proteas in the Final of Bowl Division. South Africa Captain Ayabulela Gqamane won the toss and elected to field first. England started off things brilliantly by hitting 37 runs in the first 2 overs. Ed Barnard top scored for his side 35 runs from 11 balls featuring 4 fours and 3 sixes. Ed got the support of Jack Carson who smashed 7-ball 20 with 2 fours and 2 sixes. The Proteas bounced back with Abdullah Bayoumy taking 3 wickets in one over dismissing Ed Barnard, Jack Carson and Nathan Gilchrist. England ended their innings with 95 runs on the board. Defending the target of 96, England got an early breakthrough in the form of Abdullah Bayoumy who was dismissed by Hudson Prentice for just 2 runs. Blake Simpson walked out in the middle to support Jorich Van Schalkwyk. This duo dismantled the line and length of the English bowlers by 73 runs for the 2nd wicket. Blake brought up his fifty in just 12 balls smashing 9 sixes. On the other hand, Jorich contributed 36 runs from 14 balls featuring 2 fours and 4 sixes. South Africa chased the target of 96 quite comfortably in 5.1 overs keeping 5 wickets in hand.

Plate Final: Pakistan vs Oman

Pakistan and Oman faced each other in the Final of Plate Division. Oman’s Captain won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Pakistan opened with their best players of this edition Khawaja Nafay and Captain Abbas Afridi. Muzahir Raza started the proceedings for Oman and drew the first breakthrough getting rid of the in-form Khawaja Nafay for just 7 runs. Pakistan got an early setback, but Abbas led from the front and didn’t let the momentum shift. Abbas smashed 5 sixes in the 2nd over of the innings. Supporting his Captain, Abdul Samad smacked 7-ball 32 runs with 2 fours and 4 sixes. Abbas brought up another half century of this edition in just 13 balls, ending his innings on 73 runs from just 16 deliveries with a boundary and 11 sixes. Daniyal added his cameo of 5-ball 25 runs including 4 maximums. Pakistan brought up 154 runs in the first innings hitting 22 sixes in the whole innings. Chasing a huge target of 155, Oman accelerated from ball one, with Zohaib Amanat and Usman Afridi standing tall. Despite both the openers Zohaib (61 runs from 18 balls) and Usman (67 runs from 17 balls) being not out in the run chase, Oman fell short and could only manage to get 136 runs in 6 overs. Pakistan had the last laugh in this run fest winning the match by 18 runs.

Cup Final: Afghanistan's Historic Triumph

Afghanistan scripted history by defeating Australia by four wickets in a thrilling final to lift their maiden Hong Kong Sixes 2026 title. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia posted 115 in 6 overs, with Max Bryant smashing a blistering 44 off 14 deliveries, Nick Hobson contributing 23 off 8 balls and Alex Ross remaining unbeaten on 29 off 10 balls. Nangeyalia Khan and Karim Janat picked up a wicket each to restrict Australia. In reply, Afghanistan suffered early setbacks as Karim Janat (13 off 5) and Gulbadin Naib (17 off 6) departed, but Imran Mir and Farmanullah Safi turned the game around with a sensational unbeaten partnership. Imran led the charge with 53* off just 14 balls, including 7 sixes, while Farmanullah smashed an unbeaten 26 off 7 deliveries, featuring 4 sixes. The duo powered Afghanistan to 119/2 in just 5.1 overs, completing a remarkable chase with 4 wickets to spare and securing their historic maiden Hong Kong Sixes crown.