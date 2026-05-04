Gary Lineker has voiced concern that Arsenal star Declan Rice may be overplayed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging England to rotate and consider Kobbie Mainoo as backup to protect midfield strength.

Gary Lineker has expressed concern that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice could struggle with fatigue during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The England legend believes Rice has been overused this season and may require rest to maintain his effectiveness on the international stage.

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Rice, 27, has been a constant presence for both club and country. He has started 45 of Arsenal’s 51 matches this season, logging 4,066 minutes, and featured in all six of England’s fixtures since last July. His workload has raised questions about whether he can sustain peak performance through the expanded World Cup schedule.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker highlighted the challenges ahead. “This World Cup is like no other we’ve ever had. There’s an extra round of matches, it’s going to be played in exceptional heat, and there are a lot of games to play. You’re going to have to rotate, players are going to get injured. The more players that you’ve got that are seriously good the better,” he said.

Mainoo As Backup Option

Lineker suggested Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo should be included in England’s squad as a reliable alternative. He noted Rice’s heavy workload and the ground he covers each match, warning that “he could run out of steam at some point and need a rest.”

Mainoo has impressed since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford earlier this year. The young midfielder scored the decisive goal in United’s 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, adding to his tally of one goal and two assists in 13 Premier League starts under Carrick. His emergence has strengthened calls for his inclusion in England’s World Cup plans.

Arsenal Eye Barcola Amid Squad Concerns

Away from England’s preparations, Arsenal are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea for the Frenchman’s signature.

Barcola, 23, has been in strong form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. His contract runs until June 2028, but his entourage is reportedly exploring options for a move this summer. Interest has also come from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund.