Ex‑Chelsea star Craig Burley believes Michael Carrick should not be Manchester United’s permanent manager, urging the club to consider Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola instead, despite Carrick’s Champions League qualification success.

Craig Burley has advised Manchester United to look beyond Michael Carrick in their search for a permanent manager, insisting that Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola should be the leading candidate. The former Chelsea midfielder made the comments on ESPN FC after Carrick guided United to next season’s UEFA Champions League with a dramatic win over Liverpool.

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Burley argued that Carrick’s impressive interim spell does not automatically make him the right long‑term choice. “If you’re to say to me now, ‘who’s the best manager? Michael Carrick or Iraola’, it’s not even close. Andoni Iraola has got much more in the bank than Michael Carrick. Just because Michael Carrick has done a great job at United doesn’t make him the best man for the job,” Burley said.

Iraola Praised For Bournemouth Success

Burley highlighted Iraola’s achievements at Bournemouth, where the Spaniard has kept the club competitive despite losing key players to Europe’s elite. He pointed out departures to Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester City, noting that Iraola still has Bournemouth battling for European qualification. “You’ve got all these issues that other managers moan and groan about, and he’s got little old Bournemouth up into sixth place. That’s a brilliant job,” Burley added.

Manchester United appointed Carrick on an interim basis after parting ways with Ruben Amorim. The Englishman has enjoyed a strong run, defeating Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool to secure Champions League football. His success has ensured he will be considered when the club holds meetings this summer to decide on their next manager.

Carrick’s Case Strengthened By Liverpool Double

Carrick’s credentials were boosted further as United completed their first league double over Liverpool since 2016. The Red Devils triumphed 3‑2 at Old Trafford, with goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko giving them an early lead. Liverpool fought back through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, but Kobbie Mainoo’s composed finish in the 77th minute sealed victory.

The win capped a season in which Carrick has delivered results against United’s biggest rivals, strengthening his case for a permanent role. However, Burley remains unconvinced, arguing that Iraola’s track record in adversity makes him a stronger candidate.