BCCI sources state that former T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently not in selection plans, citing a lack of space in the team composition despite his impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

BCCI Confirms Suryakumar Yadav Not in Current Selection Plans Anymore

The doors for a return to the Indian team appear firmly shut for the moment for Suryakumar Yadav, India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, as per BCCI sources. The source highlighted that even young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to find a place in the current combination.

Suryakumar, who led India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title in 2026, was dropped from the T20I side after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with selectors appointing Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. “Surya is no longer part of our selection plans at the moment. We haven't even been able to find a place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the white-ball setup," BCCI source told ANI.

They further acknowledged that Suryakumar has been working hard and performing well in List A cricket but maintained that there is currently no room for him in the Indian team. The source also pointed to the selection challenges in the white-ball setup, noting that even Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to secure a place in the current combination, adding that Suryakumar is not being considered for selection at present.

“Yes, he (Surya) is working hard and performing well in List A cricket. However, the question is where we can accommodate him in the current Indian team. At present, there simply isn't a place available. We haven't even been able to find a spot for a young player like Yashasvi Jaiswal in white-ball cricket, so where would Surya fit into the current combination? As things stand, we are not considering him for the team in the present scenario,” the source further added.

The former Indian skipper has enjoyed a productive run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27, with a series of explosive performances. Leading Mumbai in the domestic T20 competition, Suryakumar announced his arrival in emphatic fashion against Hyderabad on November 14, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls. His innings, which included six fours and five sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 285.71, with the batter reaching his half-century in just 15 deliveries as Mumbai chased down 173 to register a seven-wicket win. He followed it up with another blistering knock against Gujarat, scoring 82 off 29 balls, including nine boundaries and seven sixes, to help Mumbai chase down a target of 199 in just 15.4 overs, with five wickets to spare. Suryakumar also contributed a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, striking three sixes, in Mumbai's 18-run victory over Goa in the third round of the tournament.