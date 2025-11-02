India head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and the men's team wished the women's squad for the World Cup final against South Africa, urging them to 'bring the cup home' and end their silverware drought.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the team wished the best to India's women's squad for the Women's World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India will be keen on recreating scenes from the 2011 Men's World Cup when the MS Dhoni-led side trounced Sri Lanka to lift the coveted title after 28 years. The Indian women's team has yet to secure the title, having failed to win it on two occasions: in 2005 and 2017. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face high-flying South Africa, who stormed into their first Women's World Cup final with a dominant 125-run victory over England.

'Bring the cup home': Gambhir, Gill lead wishes

Gambhir, a prime architect of India's win in 2011, with his 97-run knock, hopes the women's team ends the silverware drought and said in a video posted by Star Sports on X, "On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best."

World's best T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who stood with Gill and Harshit Rana, said, "All the very best from the whole team". India's T20I vice-captain Gill had a simple message for the women's team, saying, "Wishing the women's team all the very best for the finals." Harshit added, "Bring the cup home."

India's bowling unit extends support

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extended his wishes and said, "Give your best and everything else will take care of itself. So, I just want to wish all the best to everyone from here, and we'll be cheering for you guys."

India's spin troika, comprising Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, hopes the women's team will continue to perform as it has in the past and enjoy a successful final. "I think be yourself and continue what you've been doing. And wish you all the best," Axar said. "Best wishes to the whole squad. Enjoy the game," Kuldeep continued. "I'm very sure that you guys will go on and get us the World Cup and Chak De India," Varun added.

'The trophy is here only': Teammates chime in

Jitesh Sharma sent a special message to India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in Marathi and said, "Smriti, special best of luck to you. I hope you get some amazing innings in the finals and finish the match. Same to the rest of the team."

Arshdeep Singh intervened and asked him to send wishes to the entire squad. Jitesh followed Arshdeep's advice and said, "All the best to the rest of the women's team."

Arshdeep, with his usual swagger, wished the best to the women's team and said, "The trophy is here only. You just have to pick it up. You don't have to bring the trophy home."

Rinku Singh urged the team to keep faith and said, "God's plan. Keep faith in it and win it."

As fans rally behind skipper Harmanpreet and her team, India will look to script history at the Women's World Cup final on Sunday. (ANI