Frank Leboeuf delivers a blunt verdict on Kylian Mbappe’s legacy, urging him to do more before comparisons with Zidane are justified.

French World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has delivered a stern assessment of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, insisting the 27‑year‑old has more to prove before he can be compared with the icons of French football.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Leboeuf dismissed comparisons between Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane, stressing that the former Paris Saint‑Germain star has yet to reach the same level of admiration. “Definitely not. He cannot compare,” Leboeuf said, noting Zidane’s unique blend of talent and charisma. He added that despite Zidane’s infamous 2006 incident, the midfielder remained beloved, while Mbappe’s controversies have drawn criticism from sections of the French public.

Leboeuf argued that Zidane, Michel Platini, and Raymond Kopa occupy a special place in football history, and that Mbappe’s career will only be judged at its conclusion. “He will never catch where Zidane is, and probably nobody is going to catch him,” he remarked.

While acknowledging Mbappe’s brilliance, Leboeuf emphasized the need for greater effort on the pitch. “He’s a great player and a smart guy. I’m proud of him. But he has to work harder on the field still to make me think ‘wow, what a player’,” he explained. The former defender pointed to moments when Mbappe loses possession, urging him to chase back and show more commitment to his teammates.

Leboeuf also criticized modern football’s obsession with statistics, arguing that goals and assists alone do not define greatness. “For me, Kylian Mbappe is the best example of what modern‑day football is right now. I don’t belong to that, so I want to see more of him,” he said.

Mbappe’s record with France remains impressive. He has scored 55 goals for Les Bleus, just two shy of Olivier Giroud’s all‑time mark. His achievements include leading France to World Cup glory in 2018, becoming only the second teenager after Pele to score in a final. He also won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France finished runners‑up, and lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

At club level, Mbappe is PSG’s all‑time top scorer and claimed the European Golden Shoe in his debut season with Real Madrid in 2024‑25. His consistent scoring has made him indispensable for the Spanish giants, who benefit from his ability to deliver in almost every game.