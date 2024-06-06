French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fall short in men's doubles semifinals

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden were eliminated from the French Open after losing to Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a hard-fought men's doubles semifinal match on Thursday.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden exited the French Open after losing to the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the semifinals on Thursday. The second-seeded Indo-Australian pair fell 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 to the eleventh-seeded Italians.

Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open, started their French Open campaign with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Brazilians Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz in the first round. They then defeated the Indo-Italian pair N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela 6-7 [2-7], 6-3, 7-6 [10-8] in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, they overcame the Belgian duo Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen 7-6 [7-3], 5-7, 6-1. Alongside their Grand Slam victory in Melbourne, Bopanna and Ebden also triumphed in the Miami Masters earlier this year.

Latest Videos