France centre-back Ibrahima Konate has signed for Real Madrid on a four-season deal until 2030, the club confirmed. The 27-year-old joins from Liverpool and will team up with his France colleagues Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

France centre-back Ibrahima Konate will be representing Real Madrid for the next four seasons, the Spanish giants confirmed the signing on Thursday.

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A statement posted by Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Ibrahima Konate have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030."

Comunicado Oficial: Konaté. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 18, 2026

Konate's Club Career

Ibrahima will be joining his France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni at the club. The 27-year-old was previously associated with Liverpool from 2021 26. With the Premier League giants, he secured a Premier League title, an FA Cup title and a UEFA Champions League runners-up finish.

Before being a part of Liverpoo, Konate was associated with the French club Sochaux (2016-17) and with the German club RB Leipzig, securing two German Cup runners-up finishes with the former.

International Career and World Cup

For France, since his debut in 2022, he has made over 60 appearances and was part of the team which ended as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup to Argentina. He also earned a bronze in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season.

Currently, Konate is part of the French side playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, Mexico and Canada, with the two-time champions getting off to a strong start with a 3-1 win over Senegal. (ANI)