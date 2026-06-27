The IOC's new 'Fit for the Future' initiative offers a $10,000 grant to Olympians from Milano-Cortina 2026. Indian Olympian Shiva Keshavan hailed it as a crucial 'safety net' that acknowledges athletes' sacrifice and helps build careers.

The International Olympic Committee's newly introduced athlete support grant will provide Olympians with a crucial financial safety net and help them build sustainable careers, according to India's most decorated Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan.

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According to Olympics.com, the IOC has launched the initiative under its 'Fit for the Future' strategic framework, with every Olympian who competes from the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics onwards eligible to apply for a USD 10,000 grant for each edition of the Games in which they participate. The programme has been allocated a fund of USD 140 million per Olympiad and is expected to benefit around 14,000 Olympians. Applications will open later this year, while the first payments are scheduled for 2027.

A Safety Net, Not a Reward

Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian and vice-chair of the Olympic Council of Asia Athletes Commission, said the financial assistance should be viewed as recognition rather than a reward. "The grant should not be seen as 'transactional' because the core of Olympism remained enshrined in its amateur status," Keshavan told Olympics.com.

The 43-year-old, who represented India in six consecutive Winter Olympics from Nagano 1998 to PyeongChang 2018, believes the initiative acknowledges the years of sacrifice required to reach the Olympic stage. "However, the USD 10,000 grant gives a bit of a safety net for athletes who manage to reach that level to become an Olympian after years of hard work and dedication. It offers them more leeway to build sustainable careers. National Olympic Committees and governments should build on this," he said.

Boost for Indian Winter Sports

From India, Alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan and Nordic cross-country skier Stanzin Lundup, who both represented the country at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, will be among the first beneficiaries of the programme.

Lundup welcomed the initiative, saying it could encourage more youngsters to pursue winter sports in India. "For a long time, we have had one or two athletes competing at the Winter Olympics, but things are changing now," Lundup said. "A country that has the best mountains in the world and natural slopes for skiing, this grant will attract youngsters, but we need more infrastructure and assistance."

The financial burden on India's winter athletes remains significant, with many forced to train overseas for extended periods while bearing the costs of travel, accommodation, coaching and equipment. Lundup believes the grant will ease some of that pressure. "At least we will be able to focus a little more on training and improve our standards so that we can compete better," the 28-year-old said.

Call for Equal Support

Keshavan also stressed that winter athletes deserved support comparable to their counterparts in summer sports. "The Summer Olympics have become popular in India because we have produced star athletes who become role models and inspire the next generation. Winter-sports athletes in India need the same amount of support as the Summer Olympians. It is only a fair ask," he said. Reflecting on the challenges faced by winter disciplines in the country, he added, "We actually face massive hurdles."

Future of Athlete-Focused Initiatives

Keshavan noted that while IOC funding already reaches athletes indirectly through National Olympic Committees in the form of scholarships and training support, he hopes the new grant marks the beginning of greater athlete-focused initiatives. "I hope to see more such initiatives in the future. Having Olympians like former NBA star Pau Gasol Saez as the chair of the IOC athletes commission and IOC president Kirsty Coventry, an Olympic swimming champion, at the helm of affairs, athletes' perspectives will be taken into account," he concluded. (ANI)