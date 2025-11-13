France captain Kylian Mbappe has showered praise on Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki, describing the young attacker as a rare and gifted talent. Since his £34 million move from Lyon, Cherki has flourished under Pep Guardiola,

France captain Kylian Mbappe has once again showered praise on Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki, describing the young attacker as a rare and gifted talent ahead of France’s World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday’s home clash against Ukraine, Mbappe highlighted Cherki’s natural ability and growing influence. “He’s a special talent with an innate gift,” Mbappe said. “He has integrated very well into the group and into Manchester City, which isn’t easy. I hope he keeps this up because he started very well with us.”

Cherki, who rejoined the France squad for the fixtures against Ukraine and Azerbaijan, has been in fine form since returning from injury. He has contributed three goals and three assists in nine appearances this season, underlining his growing importance under Pep Guardiola.

This isn’t the first time Mbappe has hailed the 22-year-old. After Cherki scored and assisted on his France debut back in June, the France skipper remarked that “his qualities are obvious” and predicted the midfielder would be a key player for the national team in the years ahead.

Cherki’s Man City Breakthrough

Cherki joined Manchester City from Lyon in June for £34 million, a move that initially raised questions due to his inconsistent form and attitude at his former club. However, under Guardiola, Cherki has flourished-combining work ethic with creativity while being granted attacking freedom to express himself.

His Premier League debut goal against Wolves set the tone before a thigh injury briefly sidelined him. Since returning, he’s impressed with his dribbling, close control, and vision, forming a promising understanding with Erling Haaland. His flexibility has also allowed Guardiola to deploy him both centrally and on the right, often alternating roles with Phil Foden.

Given his current trajectory, Cherki could play a crucial role in City’s attempt to close the gap on Arsenal in the Premier League title race. That £34 million investment is now looking like one of the bargains of the season-and Mbappe is among those taking notice.

Elsewhere at Man City

In other news, Manchester City are reportedly monitoring developments in Spain after reports emerged that Real Madrid could be prepared to sell Vinicius Junior. Meanwhile, speculation continues around Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad as City look to maintain their dominance both domestically and in Europe.