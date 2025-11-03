Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal scored an impressive early goal against Elche, marking his 17th in 80 La Liga appearances. This latest strike moves the 17-year-old winger closer to a significant goal-scoring record held by Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to edge closer to a major milestone set by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé after finding the net once again on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 17-year-old winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in their clash against Elche at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, giving Hansi Flick’s side an early advantage. Within the first ten minutes, Yamal cut inside onto his favored left foot and curled a precise strike into the far corner, a finish that was full of composure and flair.

Barcelona capitalized on their early momentum as Ferran Torres added a second soon after Yamal’s opener. However, Elche managed to pull one back, keeping the contest alive and ensuring Flick’s men were made to work for their advantage at Montjuic.

Opta stats

According to statistics from Opta, the goal marked Yamal’s 17th in 80 La Liga appearances, placing him just behind Mbappé’s record of 23 goals before turning 19 in Europe’s top five leagues this century. The achievement shows the remarkable progress of the young Spaniard, who continues to make history with each passing match.