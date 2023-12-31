Formula 1: Michael Schumacher's final health report withheld over privacy concerns, Lawyer reveals

Over a decade after the life-threatening skiing accident that befell Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher, his lawyer, Felix Damm, discloses that the family has chosen not to release a final health report due to privacy concerns.

More than a decade has passed since the life-threatening accident of the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher in the French ski resort of Meribel. Suffering severe brain injuries, the seven-time former world champion has since resided privately in Switzerland, with details about his health shrouded in secrecy. Despite persistent speculations and recent comments by close confidant Sebastian Vettel hinting at Schumacher's challenging condition, the F1 legend's lawyer, Felix Damm, has disclosed that the family has opted against releasing a final health report, citing privacy concerns.

In an interview with German media outlet LTO, Damm emphasized the family's commitment to safeguarding Schumacher's privacy. Addressing the potential media pressure that would accompany a public health report, Damm stated that the family sought to avoid ongoing scrutiny and speculative updates. He highlighted the risk of continuous inquiries and the family's loss of control over the narrative once health information became public.

Furthermore, German outlet BILD reported that Schumacher, known for his decades-long involvement in Formula One, undergoes brain stimulation drives in a Mercedes AMG car to evoke familiar sounds. The report delves into Schumacher's 24-hour care, revealing a private infirmary within his former office where 15 doctors and their assistants diligently attend to his well-being.

Schumacher's unparalleled career includes seven F1 world titles, notably achieving five consecutive championships with Ferrari. After a brief return to racing with the Mercedes team from 2010 to 2012, he concluded his illustrious career, later succeeded by Lewis Hamilton. In 2021, Hamilton equaled Schumacher's historic record of seven world titles.

Also Read: From Cricket to the Football pitch: Sanju Samson's spirited game at Kerala Sevens goes viral (WATCH)