    Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024

    Max Verstappen secures his third consecutive pole position of the season at the Australian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz trailing closely behind, setting the stage for an intense race.

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Max Verstappen, the dominant three-time world champion, clinched his third consecutive pole position of the season at the Australian Grand Prix, aiming for a historic 10th consecutive victory. Despite overcast conditions at Melbourne's Albert Park, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, returning to the track just two weeks after appendicitis surgery, secured second place in a tense qualifying session, joining Verstappen on the front row.

    Verstappen expressed his satisfaction with his performance, stating, "A bit unexpected today, but very happy -- both (Q3) laps felt very nice." Acknowledging the challenge posed by Ferrari's pace in long runs, he added, "Ferrari seem very quick in the long runs so that makes tomorrow exciting." Verstappen secured pole with a flying lap of one minute 15.915, leading Sainz by 0.270 seconds.

    Behind them, Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull claimed third position alongside Lando Norris, who surprised with a fourth-place finish in his McLaren. Charles Leclerc, the 2022 Melbourne winner, took fifth place in the second Ferrari, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri securing sixth on his home track.

    Despite a strong showing from the front runners, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton faced disappointment as he missed out on Q3, starting in 11th position. Sainz, relieved after overcoming his health setback, expressed his disbelief at securing a front-row start, stating, "To put it on the front row after leading through qualifying, I was almost not believing it."

    However, Verstappen remains the driver to beat, having won the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both from pole position. The Red Bull team aims for a third consecutive 1-2 finish, a milestone in their history.

    Sainz's impressive performance saw him top Q2, with Hamilton, a key contender, failing to progress. Meanwhile, interloper Yuki Tsunoda from RB joined the Q3 ranks, showcasing strong performance outside the top teams.

    In a competitive field, some notable drivers missed out on Q3, including Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, and Alex Albon. Despite challenges, the stage is set for an exhilarating race, with Verstappen leading the charge in pursuit of yet another victory.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 2:50 PM IST
