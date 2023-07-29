Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri set for thrilling weekend at iconic SPA Belgium Formula 1 circuit

    Ravi Shastri, the celebrated Indian cricket legend and esteemed commentator, is eagerly anticipating an exhilarating and action-packed weekend at SPA Belgium. 

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Ravi Shastri, the former Indian player and renowned commentator, is eagerly preparing for an exciting and thrilling weekend at SPA Belgium.and the anticipation is palpable among motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. The legendary SPA-Francorchamps circuit, coupled with its fabulous setting in the Ardennes, promises an extraordinary experience filled with adrenaline-pumping action and natural beauty.

    For Ravi Shastri and countless other motorsport enthusiasts, SPA Belgium promises a weekend packed with excitement and surprises. Drivers will be put to the ultimate test as they navigate the challenging circuit's twists and turns, pushing the limits of their machines and their own abilities. SPA-Francorchamps' unpredictable weather adds an additional element of excitement, keeping fans and teams on the edge of their seats.

    As Ravi Shastri prepares for the spectacular weekend at SPA Belgium, the allure of the super circuit and its fabulous setting in the Ardennes is undeniable. The legendary SPA-Francorchamps track, coupled with the natural beauty of the region, promises an extraordinary blend of high-speed racing and lots of drama.

