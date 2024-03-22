Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops second practice; outpaces Max Verstappen

    Charles Leclerc shines in the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

    Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops second practice; outpaces Max Verstappen osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

    In the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc outpaced reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz impressively securing the third spot despite recently undergoing surgery. Leclerc set the pace with a blistering lap time of one minute 17.277 seconds around the Albert Park circuit, leaving Verstappen trailing by 0.381 seconds. Verstappen faced setbacks in the first practice session due to car floor damage but managed to put up a competitive performance in the second session after overcoming initial difficulties with tire choice.

    Verstappen, aiming for his 10th consecutive victory to equal his own record, faced distractions within the Red Bull team but remains focused on achieving success in Melbourne. Ferrari's Sainz, recovering from appendicitis-related surgery, delivered an impressive performance to secure third place in the practice session, dispelling concerns about his fitness.

    Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while Mercedes' George Russell finished sixth. However, Lewis Hamilton, Russell's teammate and seven-time world champion, struggled and could only manage 18th place, expressing concerns over his car's performance.

    The session witnessed incidents including a crash by Williams' Alex Albon, causing significant damage to his car and resulting in debris on the track. With just 12 drivers completing the race last year due to multiple crashes, the challenges of the Albert Park circuit were evident once again.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
