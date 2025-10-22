Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin revealed she is subject to an unusually long two-year non-compete clause following her October 2024 departure due to limited growth opportunities.

Samantha Irvin, the former WWE ring announcer, stunned fans by revealing she is subject to a lengthy two-year non-compete clause following her departure from WWE in October 2024. Known for her distinct style and powerful vocals, Irvin left due to limited growth opportunities within the company. Despite her talents, WWE reportedly did not offer roles beyond announcing.

Irvin marked the one-year anniversary of her exit on social media, sharing, "One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait... I NEVER left FOR music, I am music." This extended non-compete period far exceeds the usual 90-day industry standard, sparking discussions among fans and insiders.

Her exit came as a result of limited growth opportunities within WWE, despite her evident talent. She sought new challenges that WWE was unwilling to offer. Since leaving, she has married AEW star Ricochet, who also exited WWE in 2024.

Her husband, AEW star Ricochet, playfully teased that her return to wrestling depends on his decision. Legal experts point to WWE’s evolving contract strategies, emphasizing how such clauses can restrict talent despite payment considerations.

Meanwhile, Irvin has focused on music and other ventures while maintaining close ties to wrestling. Fans await her eventual return, expected after the non-compete expires in October 2026, hoping to see her back in the ring or on commentary in the near future.