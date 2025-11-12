Godofredo Pepey, a former UFC fighter, was discovered dead in a Florida jail cell. Police suspect……

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey Castro, 38, was found dead in his Florida jail cell on Saturday night. Authorities said his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a detention deputy discovered Castro unresponsive during routine checks just before 8 p.m. Jail staff removed a sheet from around his neck and performed life‑saving measures until emergency responders arrived. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives said no foul play was suspected, and the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Pending Domestic Violence Case

Godofredo Pepey Castro had been in custody since June following his arrest on domestic violence charges. Records show he faced four counts, including three felonies of kidnapping, tampering with a victim, and battery. He also faced a misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the case was still pending at the time of his death.

Police reports alleged that the incident involved his wife, Samara Mello, and included repeated assaults and strangulation. Mello later shared her account through a GoFundMe campaign, describing her survival and raising awareness about domestic violence in sports.

Born in Fortaleza, Brazil, Godofredo Pepey Castro competed in the UFC from 2012 to 2018 after appearing on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 1. He fought 11 times in the promotion, compiling a 5‑6 record with three performance bonuses. His notable victories included wins over Andre Fili, Noad Lahat, Dashon Johnson, Milton Vieira, and Mike De La Torre.

Overall, Castro held a professional record of 13‑7. After leaving the UFC in 2018, he fought three more times, with his final bout taking place in 2022 under the ARES FC banner.

The death of Godofredo Pepey Castro closes the chapter on a fighter remembered for his UFC career and troubled final years. His passing comes while awaiting trial on serious charges, leaving questions about his final days in custody.