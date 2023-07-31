Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Japan stuns Spain 4-0 in a thriller led by Hinata Miyazawa's brace

    In a thrilling encounter at the Women's World Cup, Japan delivered a masterclass in clinical counter-attacking, defeating Spain 4-0. Hinata Miyazawa's two goals and an assist proved crucial in Japan's impressive victory.

    Football Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Japan stuns Spain 4-0 in a thriller led by Hinata Miyazawa's brace osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Japan sends a strong message with a 4-0 thrashing of Spain in the Women's World Cup. Hinata Miyazawa shines, scoring twice and setting up another goal, as Japan displays clinical counter-attacking skills. With a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time, Japan issues a warning to tournament favourites. As the 2011 champions, Japan tops the group, setting up a knockout stage clash with Norway, another former winner. Meanwhile, Spain faces Switzerland in the last 16. Miyazawa's impressive brace takes her goal tally to four for the tournament, making her the leading scorer.

    Spain's dominance in possession fails to yield clear chances, as Japan's compact defence and swift breaks prove lethal. Coach Futoshi Ikeda's tactical masterclass denies space and time to Barcelona stars, leading to Spain's defeat. Miyazawa's stellar performance brings joy, as she leads the race for the golden boot.

    Despite already qualifying, Spain's head coach acknowledges being out-thought tactically and looks forward to a positive response in the next round. Japan's blistering attacking style and tactical acumen secure a historic win against Spain, marking their first victory in five attempts against the European team.

    Also read: Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Of dedication, international glory & Olympic dream: Journey of table tennis prodigies Avni Dua, Krishiv Garg snt

    Of dedication, international glory & Olympic dream: Journey of table tennis prodigies Avni Dua, Krishiv Garg

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling video surfaces as he nears full recovery osf

    Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling video surfaces as he nears full recovery

    Football Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG osf

    Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

    Football Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance osf

    Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance

    Cricket Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer osf

    Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine snt

    WATCH: Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine

    Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze with monochrome bikini photo, flaunting toned abs, View picture ATG

    Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze with monochrome bikini photo, flaunting toned abs, View picture

    A mysterious light has been blinking in space every 21 minutes for 35 years; astronomers clueless snt

    A mysterious light has been blinking in space every 21 minutes for 35 years; astronomers clueless

    Holistic Living: 6 life-changing tips you cannot miss out! LMA

    Holistic Living: 6 life-changing tips you cannot miss out!

    Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial: 5 marble monuments in India ATG

    Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial: 5 white marble monuments in India

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon