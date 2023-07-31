Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Japan stuns Spain 4-0 in a thriller led by Hinata Miyazawa's brace

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's World Cup, Japan delivered a masterclass in clinical counter-attacking, defeating Spain 4-0. Hinata Miyazawa's two goals and an assist proved crucial in Japan's impressive victory.

Japan sends a strong message with a 4-0 thrashing of Spain in the Women's World Cup. Hinata Miyazawa shines, scoring twice and setting up another goal, as Japan displays clinical counter-attacking skills. With a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time, Japan issues a warning to tournament favourites. As the 2011 champions, Japan tops the group, setting up a knockout stage clash with Norway, another former winner. Meanwhile, Spain faces Switzerland in the last 16. Miyazawa's impressive brace takes her goal tally to four for the tournament, making her the leading scorer.

Spain's dominance in possession fails to yield clear chances, as Japan's compact defence and swift breaks prove lethal. Coach Futoshi Ikeda's tactical masterclass denies space and time to Barcelona stars, leading to Spain's defeat. Miyazawa's stellar performance brings joy, as she leads the race for the golden boot.

Despite already qualifying, Spain's head coach acknowledges being out-thought tactically and looks forward to a positive response in the next round. Japan's blistering attacking style and tactical acumen secure a historic win against Spain, marking their first victory in five attempts against the European team.

Also read: Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG