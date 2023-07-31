Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

    Real Madrid is reportedly making significant strides in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe from PSG, with hopes to finalise the deal in the 2nd week of August.

    Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Real Madrid is aiming to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this week. The club hopes to finalise the deal and officially announce Mbappe's arrival by the second week of August, ensuring his presence for the upcoming La Liga season. Initially, it seemed unlikely that Los Blancos would sign the French prodigy this summer, with the belief that a move might only be possible in 2024 due to Mbappe's unwillingness to compromise on bonuses owed by PSG. Despite keeping a low profile on the transfer front, Real Madrid seems to have intensified their efforts in the background, indicating that a potential transfer is now gaining momentum.

    PSG, on the other hand, appears to be preparing for Mbappe's departure, as the club omitted him from their pre-season squad traveling to Asia. They are reportedly close to securing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for the young star.

    Real Madrid finds itself in a strong position, with PSG under pressure to sell Mbappe. As each day passes, the potential return from the sale diminishes, putting Real Madrid in a favourable position to secure a budget-friendly deal for their target.

    Also Read: Manchester United's disappointing pre-season loss to Dortmund raises concerns over Eriksen's performance

    Mbappe's preference is exclusively Real Madrid, leaving PSG with the dilemma of losing him on a free transfer next summer or accepting a budget fee this time around. In either scenario, Real Madrid stands to benefit significantly.

    The club is optimistic that the deal can be concluded before the La Liga campaign kicks off, providing a boost to their squad with the addition of the highly sought-after French forward.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
