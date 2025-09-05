Daniel Levy has quit Tottenham Hotspur after nearly 25 years, following pressure from owners amid protests and poor league form. Rivals mocked Spurs’ shock shake-up, while Man United fans used it to double down on their ‘Glazers Out’ push.

For almost 25 years, Daniel Levy was Tottenham Hotspur. His sharp suit, no-nonsense demeanour and reputation for being one of the hardest negotiators in football became synonymous with the North London club. Yet late on Thursday, Spurs announced what many thought would never happen – Levy had stepped down as chairman.

The 62-year-old, who helped transform Tottenham into one of the Premier League’s financial powerhouses, is gone. On paper, the club insisted he left voluntarily. But insiders paint a different picture: the Joe Lewis family, Spurs’ principal owners, had carried out a brutal review of “sporting performance” and decided it was time for a clean break.

The Breaking Point: Protests and Poor Performances

Tottenham’s season was a paradox. On the one hand, they lifted the Europa League trophy and punched their ticket to next season’s Champions League. On the other, they stumbled to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League – dangerously close to relegation.

Anti-Levy protests became a familiar sight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with banners and chants calling for his head echoing week after week. According to reports quoting sources close to the family, it is said that they want what the fans want – more wins more often.

The Lewis family’s response was clear: new leadership. Peter Charrington, who had only joined ENIC’s board as a non-executive director in March, will now step up as non-executive chairman. Vinai Venkatesham, the former Arsenal executive brought in earlier this year as CEO, is expected to hold even more sway.

Rivals Smell Blood – and United Fans Turn the Spotlight

Football has little mercy, and Tottenham’s rivals didn’t wait long to twist the knife. Within minutes of the news breaking, social media lit up with memes comparing Levy’s exit to Spurs’ infamous habit of “bottling it.” Arsenal fans gleefully pointed out that while Levy built a £1.2 billion stadium, he never delivered a Premier League title.

Chelsea supporters mocked the club for being in “transition forever,” while Liverpool fans said Spurs had “reached their peak with a Champions League runners-up medal.”

But perhaps the sharpest reaction came from Manchester United fans. Seeing Tottenham’s owners act decisively only fuelled anger towards their own. United’s online fanbase doubled down on the “Glazers Out” campaign, demanding to know why their club’s owners continue to drag their feet on investment and change.

And while rivals piled on, Tottenham’s own fanbase was split – some in shock, others in celebration. For many who had protested week after week, Levy’s departure felt like a victory, sparking chants of “the Levy era is over” across fan forums

What Comes Next: A Club ‘Ripe’ for a Takeover

Levy’s departure leaves Tottenham at a crossroads. Insiders insist the changes are about performance on the pitch rather than a looming sale. The appointment of Thomas Frank as manager is seen as the start of “a new era.”

But many in the game think otherwise. With Levy’s family still holding a 29.4% stake in ENIC, questions about whether he will sell linger. Officials at other Premier League clubs believe Spurs’ London location, state-of-the-art training facilities and world-class stadium mean they could fetch around £4 billion in a takeover.

Middle Eastern buyers appear unlikely – sources in Qatar have distanced themselves. Instead, the smart money is on US investment groups circling.

Levy’s Legacy: A Business Heavyweight, A Divided Fanbase

Levy leaves behind a complicated legacy. He masterminded the stadium project, built an NFL partnership and turned Tottenham into a global brand. Spurs qualified for Europe in 18 of his 20 full seasons at the helm and reached the Champions League final in 2019. Financially, the club is rock solid.

But supporters will remember the barren years without silverware and the feeling that the club never quite pushed on when it mattered. His £6.6 million salary, revealed in 2023, only fuelled resentment among those who felt Spurs were “nearly men” too often.

Daniel Levy’s Parting Words

In a farewell statement, Levy struck a proud but emotional tone.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years. I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

End of an Era

For the man who made Tottenham one of football’s big six – and just as often a punchline for rivals – the exit is both shocking and symbolic. Levy always insisted he turned down offers from overseas to buy the club, determined to chart his own path. But now, as Spurs enter a new era under fresh leadership, the question lingers: was this really his choice, or was the chairman who defined modern Tottenham finally pushed out?

Either way, the Premier League has lost one of its longest-serving and most controversial figures. And true to form, everyone else is already having their say – mostly at Spurs’ expense.