    West Ham's Kurt Zouma and brother to be prosecuted for cat abuse; RSPCA applauded

    The West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan are being prosecuted by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act, the charity has said.

    West Ham's Kurt Zouma and brother to be prosecuted over cat abuse video RSPCA applauded
    
    Team Newsable
    United Kingdom, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

    The RSPCA has charged West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act following an investigation into last month's cat-abuse video.

    Dagenham & Redbridge's Yoan filmed the 27-year-old Frenchman kicking and slapping one of his cats. In February, the footage surfaced on social media, sparking massive public outrage that led to the RSPCA taking the two pet cats into their care.

    While his club has already fined the Hammers star two weeks' wages, he was never taken out of the side as punishment. 

    Yoan Zouma's club, Dagenham & Redbridge, suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident and said in a club statement issued earlier on Wednesday afternoon that he had been charged.

    The RSPCA released its statement later, which read: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act. The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."

    The RSPCA described the video as "very upsetting" last month, and a Change.org petition was set up calling for Zouma to be prosecuted. The Frenchman was dropped by many of his sponsors, including Sportswear giants Adidas. Opposition supporters have regularly mocked the West Ham defender since the video was uploaded to Snapchat in February. Some fans brought inflatable cat toys to make fun of the Frenchman.

    The club has been co-operating with the RSPCA's investigation and said in a statement on Wednesday: "West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma. Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club. It is our understanding that Kurt's cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries. For legal reasons, neither Kurt nor the club will be making any further comment at this time."

    Also read: After Kurt Zouma, PETA accuses German legend Thomas Muller of animal cruelty

    The National League club was first to confirm that the RSPCA had charged yoan over the incident. "Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006," the statement said.

    "Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement."

    "Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty."

    Dagenham did say that the defender would now be available to play for them after his period of suspension. "Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club," the statement continued.

    "Four weeks have now elapsed, however, since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made, therefore, for Yoan to be available to play. The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings," the club concluded.

    Following this news, several netizens took to Twitter to express their views over the 'good news', with some applauding the RSPCA for charging the Zouma and his brother. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
