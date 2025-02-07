'A player can thrive under one coach': Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford's exit from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford fell out of favor under the Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and spent seven weeks on the sidelines before being loaned to Premier League rivals Aston Villa during the transfer window.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes Marcus Rashford struggled to adapt to his footballing philosophy before the England striker's departure from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old Rashford fell out of favor under the Portuguese boss and spent seven weeks on the sidelines before being loaned to Premier League rivals Aston Villa during the transfer window.

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the game the way I believe it should be played or to train the way I expect," Amorim said on Thursday. "Sometimes, a player can thrive under one coach but not under another.

"I wish Rashford and [Aston Villa manager] Unai Emery the best. Hopefully, they can find the right connection because he is a very talented player."

Amorim, whose side faces Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, emphasized his focus on turning around a challenging season.

"As we have said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer," he stated. "Right now, my focus is on these games. Thankfully, Marcus is in Birmingham with Unai, so you can direct these questions to another coach. Our priority is the players we have at the moment."

