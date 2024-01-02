Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayne Rooney reflects on challenges faced during his tenure at Birmingham

    Former England captain Wayne Rooney expressed disappointment over his managerial stint at Birmingham City FC, emphasising the lack of time to implement necessary changes.

    Football Wayne Rooney reflects on challenges faced during his tenure at Birmingham
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    After being appointed by the Blues in October, following the removal of John Eustace despite the team being sixth in the Championship, former England captain Wayne Rooney expressed dissatisfaction with the limited time he had. His tenure at Birmingham has been challenging, with a recent 3-0 defeat to Leeds marking the ninth loss in 15 games. The club decided to terminate his contract on Tuesday, placing them 20th in the table and just six points above the relegation zone.

    In a statement, Rooney thanked Tom Wagner, Tom Brady, and Garry Cook for the opportunity and support but acknowledged that football is results-driven, and the outcomes did not meet his expectations within the 13-week timeframe. Despite the setback, he plans to spend time with his family before embarking on the next managerial opportunity. Birmingham is now in search of a replacement as they prepare to face Hull in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday.

    Garry Cook, the chief executive officer, expressed the club's commitment to achieving success at St. Andrew’s and cited the decision to move in a different direction due to the unexpected turn of events during Wayne Rooney's tenure.

