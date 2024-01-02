Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool's thrilling performance against Newcastle United

    Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's sensational performance as they secure a 4-2 victory against Newcastle, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Liverpool secured a thrilling 4-2 victory against Newcastle at Anfield, propelling them three points clear at the summit of the Premier League. Mohamed Salah, vying for the Golden Boot, scored twice, matching Erling Haaland's tally. Despite a missed penalty in the first half, Salah netted his 150th league goal for Liverpool early in the second half. An all-action game featuring goals from Curtis Jones and substitute Cody Gakpo saw Liverpool set a record. Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's 'sensational' attacking display, emphasising the intense nature of the game and the need for freshness ahead of upcoming fixtures.

    It was a sensational game from my team. We started extremely lively,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

    “Everyone saw (Martin) Dubravka or we ourselves made sure the score didn’t get too clear. Super game. I loved so many aspects of the game bar the goals we conceded.

    “Unbelievable game. Unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise it was for football schools. They have to watch that, take it and keep it. It was everything good.

    “The show must go on. We now have five or six days so three training days. It will change the world from a freshness point of view.

    “Dominik Szoboszlai with a hamstring, we hope not too serious. Other players felt it as well. It’s super intense. But there’s no alternative if you want to win football games.”

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
