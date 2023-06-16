Vinicius Junior to lead FIFA's Anti-Racism campaign, calls for stronger actions against discrimination

Vinicius, who has faced racial abuse in his career, expressed gratitude for the support and emphasised the importance of standing up for those who suffer from discrimination.

Vinicius Junior, the talented star of Real Madrid, is poised to assume a prominent role in FIFA's anti-racism campaign as he joins a player-led committee focused on addressing this pressing issue. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently confirmed that he approached Vinicius to assist in tackling racism in football and propose more stringent penalties, despite the player's previous claim that there was no racism in the sport seven years ago.

Expressing his gratitude for the support received, Vinicius conveyed his appreciation to Real Madrid, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), and President Infantino following the incident at Mestalla. He expressed his commitment to continuing the fight alongside them until the end.

Also Read: CONCACAF Nations League: USA's win over Mexico - WATCH Pulisic brace, red cards, homophobic chants & more

Vinicius revealed that the FIFA President inquired about players who could provide assistance, emphasising the collective strength when everyone works together. He expressed his desire to extend support to children and individuals who endure suffering, emphasising that racism is not confined to stadiums in Spain but exists worldwide. Vinicius acknowledged that not everyone possesses the same courage as him to speak out against such issues.

When it comes to handling abuse himself, Vinicius attributed his resilience to the support of his family, emphasising their positive influence from a young age.

Despite facing racial abuse throughout the season, the determined young footballer has consistently confronted it head-on. With his newfound role within football's global governing body, the pressure now rests on FIFA to take decisive action and implement the suggestions put forth by Vinicius. Failure to do so would imply that their efforts are merely superficial, lacking substantial commitment to a matter that has received significant attention.

Also Read: 'My only option right now': Kylian Mbappe reiterates he will stay at PSG next season - WATCH