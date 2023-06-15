'My only option right now': Kylian Mbappe reiterates he will stay at PSG next season - WATCH

Kylian Mbappe has hardened his stance on his Paris Saint-Germain future, stating that he will remain at the club for the remaining year of his contract.

Amid rumours of a possible link-up with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has hardened his stance on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future, stating that he will remain at the club for the remaining year of his contract. The star forward has confirmed his willingness to stay at the Parc des Princes for the time being, despite the fact that there is still a lot of conjecture about his future after 2024.

Also read: Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France

During the news conference on Thursday, Mbappe, who is on international duty with France, reiterated his plan to stay with the Ligue 1 champions next season. France will face Gibraltar and Greece in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on June 17 and June 20, respectively.

“I’ve already spoken about this,” Mbappe said. “I’ve said that my objective is to stay at PSG, it’s my only option right now, I’m ready to come back for pre-season."

“I just sent a letter [to PSG], but it was time ago, not during the international break … No need to explain why. I have my own reasons. My only option now is staying at PSG I already said that," the 24-year-old superstar added.

The PSG player didn't hold back while responding to rumours that French President Emmanuel Macron would have some influence over his future. “Macron will have no impact on my future. He hopes for me to stay at PSG, and I want to stay, so… we’re on the same page," Mbappe added.

Also read: Djokovic vs Ruud: Fans go berserk as Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic link up at French Open 2023

“Explain why I plan to stay without renewing? Guys, there’s nothing to explain. People can talk, criticize… I know why I do what I do and why I say what I say. People don’t have all the information” he added.

Although Mbappe's immediate future seems nearly guaranteed, the 24-year-old will be a free agent in Europe next summer if he decides not to extend his contract with Paris. The words come as a minor setback for Real Madrid, who have been widely linked to a bid for the French star this summer.