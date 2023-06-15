Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My only option right now': Kylian Mbappe reiterates he will stay at PSG next season - WATCH

    Kylian Mbappe has hardened his stance on his Paris Saint-Germain future, stating that he will remain at the club for the remaining year of his contract.

    football My only option right now Kylian Mbappe reiterates he will stay at PSG next season WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

    Amid rumours of a possible link-up with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has hardened his stance on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future, stating that he will remain at the club for the remaining year of his contract. The star forward has confirmed his willingness to stay at the Parc des Princes for the time being, despite the fact that there is still a lot of conjecture about his future after 2024.

    Also read: Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France

    During the news conference on Thursday, Mbappe, who is on international duty with France, reiterated his plan to stay with the Ligue 1 champions next season. France will face Gibraltar and Greece in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on June 17 and June 20, respectively.

    “I’ve already spoken about this,” Mbappe said. “I’ve said that my objective is to stay at PSG, it’s my only option right now, I’m ready to come back for pre-season."

    “I just sent a letter [to PSG], but it was time ago, not during the international break … No need to explain why. I have my own reasons. My only option now is staying at PSG I already said that," the 24-year-old superstar added.

    The PSG player didn't hold back while responding to rumours that French President Emmanuel Macron would have some influence over his future. “Macron will have no impact on my future. He hopes for me to stay at PSG, and I want to stay, so… we’re on the same page," Mbappe added.

    Also read: Djokovic vs Ruud: Fans go berserk as Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic link up at French Open 2023

    “Explain why I plan to stay without renewing? Guys, there’s nothing to explain. People can talk, criticize… I know why I do what I do and why I say what I say. People don’t have all the information” he added.

    Although Mbappe's immediate future seems nearly guaranteed, the 24-year-old will be a free agent in Europe next summer if he decides not to extend his contract with Paris. The words come as a minor setback for Real Madrid, who have been widely linked to a bid for the French star this summer.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Now IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad snt

    Now, IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad

    football Watch: Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his career as Argentina defeats Australia in a friendly match osf

    Watch: Lionel Messi scores fastest goal of his career as Argentina defeats Australia in friendly match

    After Byjus exit, BCCI invites tender for Team India's title sponsors; lists banned brands osf

    After Byjus exit, BCCI invites tender for Team India's title sponsors; lists banned brands

    football Want to expand Zidane's legacy, says Jude Bellingham after taking iconic No. 5 jersey at Real Madrid watch snt

    Want to expand Zidane's legacy, says Jude Bellingham after taking iconic No. 5 jersey at Real Madrid (WATCH)

    India celebrates Ronaldo Singh's new national record clocked during Asian Track Cycling Championship snt

    India celebrates Ronaldo Singh's new national record clocked during Asian Track Cycling Championship

    Recent Stories

    Now IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad snt

    Now, IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad

    Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH snt

    Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH

    Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbery: Mumbai Police detains two suspects, confirms theft of valuables ADC

    Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbery: Mumbai Police detains two suspects, confirms theft of valuables

    Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall: From Adani port to Kutch videos of strong winds, heavy rains go viral - WATCH snt

    Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall: From Adani port to Kutch videos of strong winds, heavy rains go viral - WATCH

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon